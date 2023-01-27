ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time Capsules

Long before grocery store chains, general stores were the heart of Americans' retail lives, especially in smaller communities where they served as a town center. Dozens of these old-fashioned general stores are still in operation today. While many of them have had to adapt to the changing times and convert to tourist and gift shops, they still retain much of their original heritage.
CALEDONIA, MO
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices rise over 10 cents per gallon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices have increased over 10 cents in the last week. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Central Ohio have risen 10.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.60 today. Prices in Columbus are 58.8 cents per gallon more than a month ago and 49.4 cents...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
OHIO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSYX ABC6

Person injured by gunshots in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was shot in east Columbus early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 3000 block of Suffield Drive near Tinley Park on the city 's east side around 12:03 a.m. on report of a person shot. The victim told responding officers that he was hit by gunfire while walking.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Future & Friends Tour coming to Columbus this March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will be getting a visit from Future in the near future!. The Grammy-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter has announced his Future & Friends Tour "One Big Party" is getting additional dates, including one at Nationwide Arena on March 25th. Future came onto the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Alleged robbery caught on camera at local Pizza Hut, police looking for suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Pizza Hut in Columbus in the fall and reportedly threatened an employee. According to Columbus Police, a man came into the restaurant on Parsons Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on November 26, 2022 and placed an order. The man told the employee he did not have enough money, but had just gotten out of jail and needed something to eat. The employee then told the man to wait and walked to the back of the restaurant.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus faith, city leaders pushing to unify community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Faith and city leaders are pushing to create change and unify the community in the process. In light of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis following an incident with police, community leaders in Columbus are coming together in a united front. Police, pastors and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Faith leaders looking to provide assistance to teens facing charges in juvenile court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Teens with cases in the juvenile court system could soon be assigned to local churches to fulfill court-ordered service hours. "I think it takes all of us to bring change," said Pastor Frederick Lamarr, with Family Missionary Baptist Church, "I just think the kids are crying out, and asking for someone to show them something different, something better."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

