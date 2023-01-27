A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO