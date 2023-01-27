Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton detectives investigate string of robberies targeting gay men on dating apps
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police detectives said they are investigating a string of robberies in the Old National Highway that seem to be targeting gay men on dating apps. Detectives said victims have been set up to meet near the highway where they have been robbed at gunpoint.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police searching for suspect in shooting death of man inside cafeteria in Atlanta
New surveillance video shows the suspect inside the cafeteria. Here's his description.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police arrest 20-year-old woman in connection with stabbing in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The DeKalb Police Department arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 50-year-old man. According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Rambling Way in reference to a person injured. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with multiple lacerations and stab wounds. The...
APD finds man suffering from gunshot wound on Downtown Connector after traffic stop, later dies
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers who pulled a car over on the Downtown Connector Saturday found a man inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries on the interstate. At 3:45 p.m., APD said they performed a traffic stop on a car who...
Man shot and killed at Quality Inn, suspects on the run, LaGrange police say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting at a Quality Inn that resulted in the death of a man Friday night. LaGrange police said at 11:50 p.m., officers received reports of a person who was shot at the Quality Inn on Jameson Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating Markham Street shooting, possible suspect detained
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have opened an investigation into the shooting death of a woman who was found Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta. Police were called to an apartment complex on Markham Street SW at around 2:30 p.m. That is where they found the victim with a gunshot wound on her body.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man sentenced to life for deadly Valentine's Day shooting of innocent storekeeper
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the shooting of one person and the murder of an innocent bystander on Valentine's Day. The deadly shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2020 in the area of Union Street and Ware Street.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County 16-year-old girl missing since July, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Susana Morales has not had any contact with her family or friends since the evening of July 26, 2022, according to police. That night, detectives said Morales texted her mom...
Cousin of 13-year-old killed in shooting near skating rink to start non-profit in his honor
DULUTH, Ga. — A family member of Deshon DuBose, a teenage boy shot and killed after enjoying a night of skating with friends, is turning the tragedy into action in hopes of reducing gun violence. She's known as "Trap the Barber," and T'Naya Hoover plans on combining her love...
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted of shooting teen who was packing moving truck, prosecutor says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A jury in Henry County convicted an 80-year-old man in a deadly shooting that happened when his family was packing up to move out of his house. Prosecutors said Hailu Abebe was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for opening fire on 19-year-old Brian Woolridge, who was helping pack on in 2020.
Ga. man sentenced to 25 years in prison after Henry County gas station armed robbery
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after deputies say he robbed a Henry County gas station at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, a Henry County jury found Corey Criswell, 33, of Pike...
Man dies while being transported to hospital after shooting, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating what is now being called a homicide after a man was shot and died on the way to the hospital by private vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 4 p.m., an Atlanta police officer...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for man wanted in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for the man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday. Investigators are searching for an African-American male who is bald with a gray beard and was seen wearing a black sweater, and gray pants and walking with a noticeable limp.
Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta. According to police, shortly after 7 p.m., the victim was arguing with a woman she knows at 477 Windsor Street SW when the argument turned violent and she was stabbed in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work
A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
A man was allegedly playing with a gun in a Castleberry Hill apartment breezeway when it went off, killing his girlfriend, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Buckhead police chase nearly collides with Uber before flipping
A high-speed police chase through a Buckhead neighborhood ended when the suspect's car flipped and burst into flames. In an exclusive interview, a bystander told FOX 5 that she may be part of the reason the victim swerved and crashed. She said he nearly pummeled into her first.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting investigation closes lanes on Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers performing a traffic stop discovered a person shot on the Downtown Connector near Fulton Street. Police said the driver was trying to get a passenger suffering from a gunshot wound to Grady Hospital. Officials initially thought the victim had been shot at an address on Jonesboro Road, but later confirmed the incident took place on Conley Road in southeast Atlanta.
YSL defendant files formal complaint against Fulton deputies
The attorney for one of the defendants in the YSL trial submitted a formal complaint against Fulton County deputies alle...
