Clayton County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County 16-year-old girl missing since July, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Susana Morales has not had any contact with her family or friends since the evening of July 26, 2022, according to police. That night, detectives said Morales texted her mom...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted of shooting teen who was packing moving truck, prosecutor says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A jury in Henry County convicted an 80-year-old man in a deadly shooting that happened when his family was packing up to move out of his house. Prosecutors said Hailu Abebe was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for opening fire on 19-year-old Brian Woolridge, who was helping pack on in 2020.
ELLENWOOD, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for man wanted in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for the man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday. Investigators are searching for an African-American male who is bald with a gray beard and was seen wearing a black sweater, and gray pants and walking with a noticeable limp.
ATLANTA, GA
newyorkbeacon.com

‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work

A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting investigation closes lanes on Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers performing a traffic stop discovered a person shot on the Downtown Connector near Fulton Street. Police said the driver was trying to get a passenger suffering from a gunshot wound to Grady Hospital. Officials initially thought the victim had been shot at an address on Jonesboro Road, but later confirmed the incident took place on Conley Road in southeast Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

