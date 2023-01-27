Read full article on original website
HuskerExtra.com
No. 10 Huskers dominant over No. 13 Wisconsin in Manning's 300th victory
Nebraska posted three major decisions and four decisions by four points or more in a dominant 24-11 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. It was the No. 10 Huskers' seventh dual victory and third in the Big Ten, giving head coach Mark Manning his 300th career dual win. Manning is now 300-129-5 overall in 26 seasons, with 278 of those wins coming at Nebraska.
Corn Nation
Sam Hoiberg’s career day not enough for Nebraska as Maryland wins 82-63
The Nebraska Cornhuskers put up a fight early and redshirt freshman guard Sam Hoiberg had a breakout performance as he posted a career-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Maryland Terrapins sent the Huskers packing with an 82-63 Terps victory. The loss moves Nebraska to 10-12 on the...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska commits too many costly turnovers in road loss to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, MD. – Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg likes to use a football term – “pick six” – to describe bad turnovers that lead to easy opponent baskets. In their 82-63 loss at Maryland Saturday, the Huskers had their share of them,...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Massive Dylan Raiola visit, bad basketball day, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football coaching staff is pulling out all the stops in the recruitment of Dylan Raiola. The top quarterback and possibly the top prospect in the 2024 class is a free agent at the moment after initially being a commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes. This weekend, the...
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
Doc Talk: The Business of Husker Athletics
Dr. Rob and Travis talk money with CFO Doug Ewald
Corn Nation
The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football
Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
KETV.com
From the archives: How Nick Bahe helps the Creighton basketball team from the sidelines
OMAHA, Neb. — In 2005, Nick Bahe transferred from the Kansas men's basketball program to join Creighton. Bahe, a Lincoln Southeast High School grad, had to redshirt that season due to NCAA rules. However, that doesn't mean the Lincoln native took the year off. In the video above, KETV...
KSNB Local4
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
1011now.com
Avoca holds 41st annual Quack Off
AVOCA, Neb. (KOLN) - Duck racing is not an exact science. Sometimes they flutter their wings and bolt in the wrong direction. Sometimes, they stop as if tired, leaving their human companions begging for a little more enthusiasm on the trek to the finish line, but some people seem to know what they’re doing, like 2019 ‘Quack Off’ champion Kris Simmons.
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
1011now.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels. Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans split on bill that would allow concealed carry without permit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens testified in a hearing Thursday for a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB77 would allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit or a safety training course. Right now in Nebraska, you...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
klkntv.com
Officials release preliminary details of fatal plane crash in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No one witnessed the plane crash that killed two near Auburn, safety officials said in a report. The National Transportation and Safety Board released its preliminary investigation report of the crash, which happened back on Jan. 12. Investigators say the Cessna 150H, flown by 24-year-old...
Questions revived about whether Nebraska lawmaker lives in his district
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska fights court action by seed companies to block AltEn from transferring funds
Six companies that formerly supplied AltEn with pesticide-coated seed have asked a federal judge to stop the defunct ethanol plant from taking steps to avoid paying for an environmental cleanup at its facility near Mead. Filed last year by Corteva, AgReliant, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Winfield Solutions, Bayer and Syngenta, the...
klkntv.com
‘It’s kind of like having a parachute’: Nebraskans voice opinion on concealed carry bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The hearing for a reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal was held at the State Capitol on Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, Legislative Bill 77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. State...
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
