FOX 11 and 41
Semi fire closes I-90 east of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Westbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg near milepost 110 are currently closed due to a semi truck fire. According to the Washington Department of Transportation drivers in the area should expect delays. There is currently no estimated time for when the road will be reopened. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update January 30: Manhunt underway in OR for suspect in attempted murder, semi fire closes I-90 and below freezing temps for daytime highs today
Police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who reportedly uses dating apps to contact his victims. A semi truck caught fire and closed I-90 east of Ellensburg and temperatures won't make it above freezing across the region today.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news and weather update January 27: Water line work to close road in Yakima, Moxee gang member sentenced to 12 years, video of Paul Pelosi attack released and more
Water line work will cause road closures of Summitview Ave in Yakima nightly starting at 8 p.m. on January 29. Video from the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi has been released and a Moxee gang member has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for drug and gun charges.
More Snow? Say it Ain’t So! Yakima Expecting More Snow This Weekend
Just when you thought we were in the clear for the year, Mother Nature has decided it's not done yet to frost us with those frozen flakes of unfortunateness. As most of the snow has melted over Yakima, only leaving piles of ice in some parts around town, it appears as we'll get more snow this weekend.
nbcrightnow.com
Quiet Cold Week...Warmer Temperatures Arrive Friday
Increasing clouds tonight with chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday – Friday with temperatures gradually climbing back to normal by the end of the week. Our next weather maker arrives Friday with a slight chance of lowland snow or rain/mix mainly in the Yakima/Kittitas...
Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg
The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog
Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog. They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market. Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south...
Here’s your chance to say what you think of this proposed huge Tri-Cities wind farm
Here are the online links to watch or you can attend a live event organized by Benton County.
nbcrightnow.com
Saturday- January 28, 2023
Starting off this sunny Saturday a little chilly. Arctic Blast moving in tonight into tomorrow. Enjoy the sun while it lasts today because tomorrow those temps will drop into the low 20s and overnight lows in the teens for much of the region. Yakima:. Morning rain/snow showers in Yakima turning...
3 victims identified in Yakima convenience store shooting
The names of the three people killed in a random shooting Tuesday at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, have been released.
kpq.com
First Time Landing In The Wenatchee Valley For Passenger Jet
The next time you book a flight out of the Wenatchee Valley, you'll no longer have to board a turbo-prop plane. Horizon Air's Embraer 175 jet made its first landing on the runway of East Wenatchee's Pangborn Airport Friday. Camille Koenig is Pangborn's Customer Service Operations Manager for Horizon Air....
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Community Aid urges to limit exposure to traumatic videos
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Community Aid group is responding to the release of the bodycam footage from Memphis, Tennessee. The group recommends limiting views and shares of the videos because of the sensitive nature of the footage. "Constantly consuming the violent that is inflicted, supposedly by the people that...
ifiberone.com
Local man scores $200,000 in lottery win from ticket purchased at East Wenatchee tobacco store
EAST WENATCHE - A six-figure lottery win in East Wenatchee gave one local man a reason to celebrate this week. Michael V. recently bought a Powerball ticket from Discount Tobacco and Beverage on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. Michael won $200,000 and claimed his win on Thursday, according to...
nbcrightnow.com
A former local radio personality battling a rare disease
BENTON CITY, Wash. - Chuck Hall a long-time radio personality has a very rare disease. Hall says only one Tri-Cities doctor and five Seattle doctors have seen it. If you've lived in the Tri-Cities for the last 30 years you probably heard the voice of Chuck Hall on radio stations such as the Key, the Wolf, and KORD just to name a few.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
ifiberone.com
'A terrible abuse of authority': Kittitas County Sheriff among first to react to police beating death in Memphis
Five fired Memphis, Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the...
