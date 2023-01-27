ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Semi fire closes I-90 east of Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Westbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg near milepost 110 are currently closed due to a semi truck fire. According to the Washington Department of Transportation drivers in the area should expect delays. There is currently no estimated time for when the road will be reopened. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-90 closed due to semi fire

A semi caught on fire, blocking the westbound lanes of traffic on I-90 just east of Ellensburg. One lane is reopened for traffic at this time.
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Quiet Cold Week...Warmer Temperatures Arrive Friday

Increasing clouds tonight with chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday – Friday with temperatures gradually climbing back to normal by the end of the week. Our next weather maker arrives Friday with a slight chance of lowland snow or rain/mix mainly in the Yakima/Kittitas...
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg

The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog

Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog. They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market. Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Saturday- January 28, 2023

Starting off this sunny Saturday a little chilly. Arctic Blast moving in tonight into tomorrow. Enjoy the sun while it lasts today because tomorrow those temps will drop into the low 20s and overnight lows in the teens for much of the region. Yakima:. Morning rain/snow showers in Yakima turning...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

First Time Landing In The Wenatchee Valley For Passenger Jet

The next time you book a flight out of the Wenatchee Valley, you'll no longer have to board a turbo-prop plane. Horizon Air's Embraer 175 jet made its first landing on the runway of East Wenatchee's Pangborn Airport Friday. Camille Koenig is Pangborn's Customer Service Operations Manager for Horizon Air....
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Community Aid urges to limit exposure to traumatic videos

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Community Aid group is responding to the release of the bodycam footage from Memphis, Tennessee. The group recommends limiting views and shares of the videos because of the sensitive nature of the footage. "Constantly consuming the violent that is inflicted, supposedly by the people that...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

A former local radio personality battling a rare disease

BENTON CITY, Wash. - Chuck Hall a long-time radio personality has a very rare disease. Hall says only one Tri-Cities doctor and five Seattle doctors have seen it. If you've lived in the Tri-Cities for the last 30 years you probably heard the voice of Chuck Hall on radio stations such as the Key, the Wolf, and KORD just to name a few.
BENTON CITY, WA
News Talk KIT

The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?

With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
TOPPENISH, WA

