Spokane, WA

KXLY

Sunny & cold, then clouds and still cold

Grab your cold weather gear! Expect clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday, we are in the low 20's then, we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. What we're tracking. Sunny and cold today. That will be followed clouds and scattered flurries Tuesday. Then, expect...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A bitter cold start today

It'll be clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday we are in the low 20's then we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. For Thursday, it'll be mostly cloudy with average mid 30 temps. We're expecting it to be near 40 on Friday and the weekend with light rain/snow possible Friday and Sunday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Weather Alert Weekend: Single-digit cold tonight

Our Weather Alert continues tonight as we see the coldest temperatures yet from this Arctic air. Temperatures will fall to single digits above and below zero across the Inland Northwest overnight. Morning temperatures around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will be in the low single digits above zero with some subzero readings in other parts of North Idaho and Northeast Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Weather Alert Weekend: Expect frigid Sunday temperatures

We're going to see bitterly cold wind chill Sunday morning, and then a very cold start to Monday as this Arctic air sticks around. Dangerously cold wind chill is expected across North Idaho early Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. for wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Camp Hope preparing for cold temperatures, strong winds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow covered the ground earlier Saturday morning, and while most of the snow has melted, those cold temperatures are here to stay for the weekend. For unhoused people stuck outside, these cold temperatures can be dangerous, and even deadly. That's why people running Camp Hope are...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane Fire Department wants you to stay warm to avoid winter injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan to be outside for a long time in the coming days, you may have to think twice about what you wear before you step out of your house. A local fire department says cold stress injuries are very common in this weather and being ready properly can help you avoid injury and help keep you safe.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Flurries overnight, snow and cold on the way

We are tracking a frontal system for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow and gusty winds to the region. For the second half of the weekend, we're tracking arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the coldest readings of 2023. Plan your Wednesday. All of the ice and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Air 4 Adventure: Let's go skiing at 49 Degrees North

CHEWELAH, Wash. — For many people, the ski hill is a little slice of heaven — the crisp air, the spectacular mountaintop views on a clear day. But it's hard to get a full view of the mountain itself. In this week's Air 4 Adventure, we take you...
CHEWELAH, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Riverfront Park Amphitheater getting shade covers

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The “frying pan” at Riverstone Park will be cooling down this summer, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Two large sails to provide shade at the park’s popular amphitheater are scheduled to go up this spring following successful fundraising efforts that started in 2019 and brought in about $180,000.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

Camp Hope residents, city of Spokane reach agreement on future closure

The city of Spokane, a group of Camp Hope residents, and a non-profit organization agreed today to settle a lawsuit over threats to clear the camp. Leading up to the November election, Spokane County and city officials threatened to clear the camp, located near I-90 in the eastern part of Spokane. They issued an initial November deadline – later revised to December – for everyone to leave.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game responds to coyotes chasing skiers and roaming Idaho town during daylight hours

Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in North Idaho's Bonner County. In early January, reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety. ...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Lunar New Year celebrated at Spokane Convention Center

SPOKANE, Wash. — Right now, we are in the middle of the Lunar New Year. It's celebrated by over 1.5 billion people around the world, including right here in Spokane!. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. 4 News Now's Peter Choi emceed the celebration at the Spokane Convention...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

219 sees a bit of the wild life

Did you hear the one about the coyote that ran into a Sandpoint bar?. No, it's not the opening bit to the latest joke. Instead, it is actually what happened at the 219 Lounge shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "At first I thought it was a dog who'd seen...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA

