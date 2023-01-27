Read full article on original website
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
Related
KXLY
Sunny & cold, then clouds and still cold
Grab your cold weather gear! Expect clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday, we are in the low 20's then, we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. What we're tracking. Sunny and cold today. That will be followed clouds and scattered flurries Tuesday. Then, expect...
KXLY
A bitter cold start today
It'll be clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday we are in the low 20's then we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. For Thursday, it'll be mostly cloudy with average mid 30 temps. We're expecting it to be near 40 on Friday and the weekend with light rain/snow possible Friday and Sunday.
KXLY
Weather Alert Weekend: Single-digit cold tonight
Our Weather Alert continues tonight as we see the coldest temperatures yet from this Arctic air. Temperatures will fall to single digits above and below zero across the Inland Northwest overnight. Morning temperatures around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will be in the low single digits above zero with some subzero readings in other parts of North Idaho and Northeast Washington.
KXLY
Weather Alert Weekend: Expect frigid Sunday temperatures
We're going to see bitterly cold wind chill Sunday morning, and then a very cold start to Monday as this Arctic air sticks around. Dangerously cold wind chill is expected across North Idaho early Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. for wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees.
KXLY
Camp Hope preparing for cold temperatures, strong winds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow covered the ground earlier Saturday morning, and while most of the snow has melted, those cold temperatures are here to stay for the weekend. For unhoused people stuck outside, these cold temperatures can be dangerous, and even deadly. That's why people running Camp Hope are...
KXLY
Spokane Fire Department wants you to stay warm to avoid winter injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan to be outside for a long time in the coming days, you may have to think twice about what you wear before you step out of your house. A local fire department says cold stress injuries are very common in this weather and being ready properly can help you avoid injury and help keep you safe.
KXLY
Flurries overnight, snow and cold on the way
We are tracking a frontal system for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow and gusty winds to the region. For the second half of the weekend, we're tracking arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the coldest readings of 2023. Plan your Wednesday. All of the ice and...
KXLY
Air 4 Adventure: Let's go skiing at 49 Degrees North
CHEWELAH, Wash. — For many people, the ski hill is a little slice of heaven — the crisp air, the spectacular mountaintop views on a clear day. But it's hard to get a full view of the mountain itself. In this week's Air 4 Adventure, we take you...
Coeur d'Alene Riverfront Park Amphitheater getting shade covers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The “frying pan” at Riverstone Park will be cooling down this summer, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Two large sails to provide shade at the park’s popular amphitheater are scheduled to go up this spring following successful fundraising efforts that started in 2019 and brought in about $180,000.
spokanepublicradio.org
Camp Hope residents, city of Spokane reach agreement on future closure
The city of Spokane, a group of Camp Hope residents, and a non-profit organization agreed today to settle a lawsuit over threats to clear the camp. Leading up to the November election, Spokane County and city officials threatened to clear the camp, located near I-90 in the eastern part of Spokane. They issued an initial November deadline – later revised to December – for everyone to leave.
Fish and Game responds to coyotes chasing skiers and roaming Idaho town during daylight hours
Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in North Idaho's Bonner County. In early January, reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety. ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Traffic closed at I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley due to crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Crews from multiple agencies are responding to a crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley. Southbound Sullivan is closed at Indiana while crews respond. A Washington State Patrol press release said there were injuries as a result of the two-car...
KXLY
Lunar New Year celebrated at Spokane Convention Center
SPOKANE, Wash. — Right now, we are in the middle of the Lunar New Year. It's celebrated by over 1.5 billion people around the world, including right here in Spokane!. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. 4 News Now's Peter Choi emceed the celebration at the Spokane Convention...
KXLY
Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
FOX 28 Spokane
Crash blocking most lanes of US 95 on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation
IDAHO. – Both lanes of US 95, on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation are mostly blocked due to a crash. Currently, an officer is directing traffic through the area. One lane is open in both directions. This is a developing story and will be updates as...
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) have reached an agreement regarding the homeless camp near I-90. The agreement is on track to be finalized by the end of the day Friday and filed by Monday. The agreement says the city will not work...
Bonner County Daily Bee
219 sees a bit of the wild life
Did you hear the one about the coyote that ran into a Sandpoint bar?. No, it's not the opening bit to the latest joke. Instead, it is actually what happened at the 219 Lounge shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "At first I thought it was a dog who'd seen...
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
