ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Winter seed swap draws hundreds of gardeners

CLEVELAND — The last Saturday in January every year is National Seed Swap Day, serving as a reminder to gardeners that spring is just around the corner and it’s time to start getting prepared for the season. Cleveland Seed Bank hosted its ninth annual swap for the gardening...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Gas prices climb again in Cleveland and Akron: GasBuddy warns 'prices unlikely to turn around any time soon'

CLEVELAND — Gas prices continue their upward trend across Northeast Ohio with yet another jump within the last week. Cleveland’s gas prices have climbed 10.1 cents per gallon, putting the city’s average at $3.57 when compared to last week. GasBuddy says that puts Cleveland’s prices 38.7 cents higher than a month ago and 44.4 cents more than a year ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Discovery made by chance can be lifesaving: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – How things can change in one week. Last week I told you about former Brunswick Councilman George Staursky who had back surgery in November and then blood clots in December that hospitalized him for a long time. He was on the road to recovery when he says those blood clots may have saved his life.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial

At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
OHIO STATE
cityofmentor.com

Lake County Commissioners Rescind Sales Tax Increase

During their January 26, 2023, meeting, Lake County Commissioners voted 3-0 to rescind the half-percent sales tax increase previously approved by the board on January 12, 2023. Mentor City Council President, Matthew E. Donovan, as well as other members of council, were pleased to hear news of the reversal. “We...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Frigid temperatures this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be consistently colder for the bulk of the 8-day forecast but staying dry with varying amounts of sunshine each day. Snow showers/sleet will be on and off again and will last through the day on Monday with little accumulation. There could also be some areas of freezing drizzle. Overcast skies.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
BEREA, OH
thelandcle.org

Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space

This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
BEACHWOOD, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Seeks Public Input on Heisley Road Resurfacing Project

The city of Mentor is proposing to resurface Heisley Road between Hendricks Road and SR-2. The project is scheduled to begin in August and will continue through November 2023. Two-way traffic will be maintained via daily lane closures. The estimated construction cost for the project is $1.4 million. A federal...
MENTOR, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy