spectrumnews1.com
Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter seed swap draws hundreds of gardeners
CLEVELAND — The last Saturday in January every year is National Seed Swap Day, serving as a reminder to gardeners that spring is just around the corner and it’s time to start getting prepared for the season. Cleveland Seed Bank hosted its ninth annual swap for the gardening...
Gas prices climb again in Cleveland and Akron: GasBuddy warns 'prices unlikely to turn around any time soon'
CLEVELAND — Gas prices continue their upward trend across Northeast Ohio with yet another jump within the last week. Cleveland’s gas prices have climbed 10.1 cents per gallon, putting the city’s average at $3.57 when compared to last week. GasBuddy says that puts Cleveland’s prices 38.7 cents higher than a month ago and 44.4 cents more than a year ago.
Is Swenson's confusing customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
Discovery made by chance can be lifesaving: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – How things can change in one week. Last week I told you about former Brunswick Councilman George Staursky who had back surgery in November and then blood clots in December that hospitalized him for a long time. He was on the road to recovery when he says those blood clots may have saved his life.
Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial
At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
cityofmentor.com
Lake County Commissioners Rescind Sales Tax Increase
During their January 26, 2023, meeting, Lake County Commissioners voted 3-0 to rescind the half-percent sales tax increase previously approved by the board on January 12, 2023. Mentor City Council President, Matthew E. Donovan, as well as other members of council, were pleased to hear news of the reversal. “We...
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Frigid temperatures this week
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be consistently colder for the bulk of the 8-day forecast but staying dry with varying amounts of sunshine each day. Snow showers/sleet will be on and off again and will last through the day on Monday with little accumulation. There could also be some areas of freezing drizzle. Overcast skies.
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this Winter
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
thelandcle.org
Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space
This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
‘A great victory’: Lake County sales tax hike rescinded
A sales tax hike that was set to take effect April 1 in Lake County is no more.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
In November, Yost sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing.
The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! Humane Society of Summit County visits 3News
The Humane Society of Summit County visited 3News on Saturday. They have many dogs up for adoption.
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Seeks Public Input on Heisley Road Resurfacing Project
The city of Mentor is proposing to resurface Heisley Road between Hendricks Road and SR-2. The project is scheduled to begin in August and will continue through November 2023. Two-way traffic will be maintained via daily lane closures. The estimated construction cost for the project is $1.4 million. A federal...
Millions in Clevelanders’ medical debt could be erased by new council measure
New city council legislation could erase about $190 million in medical debt for more than 48,000 Clevelanders.
