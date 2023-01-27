ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Olivia Bouvier
4d ago

The video is enough to give a person nightmares for the rest of their life. I hope Justice is Prevailed in this case, and if there are more officers on the Memphis law enforcement like them... I hope that whole force is reevaluated.

The Hill

What is the Scorpion unit involved in Tyre Nichols’s death?

As the city of Memphis and the rest of the nation continue reeling from the death of Tyre Nichols, the specialized Memphis Police Department unit that was involved in the 29-year-old’s arrest has come under increased scrutiny. The five police officers who have been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes over Nichols’s…
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

Police group speaks out against ‘brutal assault’ in Tyre Nichols case: ‘It is sickening’

The nation’s largest law enforcement organization spoke out on Friday against the “brutal assault” of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during a traffic stop by Memphis police earlier this month. “The event as described to us does not constitute legitimate police work or a traffic stop gone wrong,” Patrick Yoes, the national president…
MEMPHIS, TN
Shore News Network

New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video

NEWARK, NJ – With the nation bracing for another wave of coast to coast civil unrest after the video of five cops brutally attacking Tyre Nichols in Memphis was released, New Jersey District Attorney Philip R. Sellinger is warning against violent protests. “Like so many around the country, we are deeply disturbed by the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. Shortly after his death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division opened a criminal civil rights investigation,.” Sellinger said. “We express support for our colleagues who are working The post New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEMPHIS, TN
