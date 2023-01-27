Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damageKenSelma, AL
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Lady Escape Tornado in Downtown Selma Alabama at the Tax OfficeTruflix NetworkSelma, AL
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death InvestigationA.W. NavesSelma, AL
Related
selmasun.com
Former Selma City Councilman Cecil Williamson dies at 82
Former City Councilman Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr. passed away Jan. 27 at the age of 82. Williamson was active in many Selma organizations. He served as Selma City Councilman for 16 years, including serving as President from 2010-2012. He also was elected to the Dallas County Board of Education and...
WSFA
Selma clinics open this week to help tornado victims with free legal assistance
SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, survivors of the January 12 tornadoes can get free legal assistance in person around Selma. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
alabamanews.net
Selma police chief Kenta Fulford placed on administrative leave
Selma police chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay effective January 25, 2023. Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr., made the announcement Wednesday during the city’s daily press conference regarding tornado damage. Mayor Perkins said Fulford will be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing, according to Alabama State...
WSFA
Selma mayor, City Council at odds over contract approval process
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school. An employee of Holtville High School was involved in an accident Thursday morning. Selma mayor, city council at odds over transactions over $5,000. Selma's mayor is expressing frustration over the need to seek council approval for some contracts.
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
Alabama police chief put on leave after personnel matter, mayor says, but offers no details
The police chief in an Alabama city was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the city’s mayor said a personnel matter was being investigated. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. announced Wednesday that Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on ‘administrative leave with pay.’. At a press...
WSFA
Selma High School teacher grateful for the community
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - On January 12th, devastating tornadoes touched down in Dallas County and since then, Selma High School has served as a shelter for that community. Jessica Roberson, an 11th-grade English teacher, has been there every day and every step of the way, supporting her students. She’s even volunteered to help storm victims.
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
Wisconsin man carves Christian message of hope in wake of Alabama tornado
In the wake of the tornado that ravaged Selma on January 12, wooden crosses that have been stuck in tree stumps or hewn from the trunk of a downed tree have been popping up around Selma, Alabama. One such cross was found on Highway 14 East where the Lutheran Church...
WSFA
Human trafficking survivor, advocate speaks at Montgomery summit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement, counselors and others attended the 9th annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit in Montgomery on Friday. A well-known human trafficking survivor was the keynote speaker at the event. Cyntoia Brown-Long was sentenced to life in prison in 2006 after she shot and killed a 43-year-old...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Roy S. Johnson: Now, Selma may finally be seen and restored
This is an opinion column. Maybe now they’ll see. See Selma. Finally. Do what should have been done a long time ago to restore one of our state’s historic treasures. No one’s screamed, pleaded, demanded that state and national officials see Selma more than the city’s homegirl, Rep. Terri Sewell. No one more than the daughter of the city where, as a child, she was inspired to become a lawyer after peeking into a courtroom while Momma Sewell waited to renew her car tag and saw J.L. Chestnut, the city’s first Black attorney, “mesmerizing those white people and weaving this amazing story,” she tells me.
WSFA
Aviation training academy coming to Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other officials on Friday announced a $1.3 million aviation training academy is coming to Selma. The Virginia-based Resicum International academy will be located at Craig Field Airport, which trained pilots for World War II before closing in 1977. Woman and veteran-owned...
alabamanews.net
Aviation Industry Continues to Grow in Dallas Co.
Good news coming out of Selma and Dallas County tonight. Another aviation company is opening a facility at Craig Field. And that means dozens of new high paying aviation jobs — are on the way to the area. The aviation industry is really starting to take flight in the...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 12 to
• A death investigation was conducted on West Oscelola Street. • Harassment was reported on Micanopy Street. • An assault was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Sexual misconduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 21. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S....
BET
Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Appearance Of Black Children’s Book Author Amid Wave Of Book Bans
A New York Times bestselling author suspects that he was targeted in the wave of Black writer book bans in red states. Derrick Barnes, a children’s book author, told Alabama station WIAT Thursday (Jan. 26) that he believes school officials in Hoover and Alabaster, Ala., canceled his book readings, scheduled for Black History Month, without explanation for political reasons–motivated by fear and ignorance.
‘This wasn’t an anti-Trump conspiracy’: Lawyer for Perry Hooper Jr.’s alleged victim points to evidence
The lawyer for the alleged victim who claimed former state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. sexually abused her disputed Hooper’s contention that he was arrested because of his association with Donald Trump. The attorney pointed out that a Montgomery grand jury heard evidence that included video and audio of Hooper...
alabamanews.net
Disaster Recovery Center in Selma moves to new location
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Saturday that the Disaster Recovery Center on W. Dallas Avenue has been closed. The new location will be at the Felix Heights Community Center, located at 405 Medical Center Parkway in Selma, will open starting Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The regular hours for the...
selmasun.com
Dallas County to move inmates displaced by tornado to former Uniontown prison
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has stepped up and offered a wing of the former prison in Uniontown to house 45 of Dallas County’s inmates who had to be relocated when the jail was badly damaged in the Jan. 12 tornado. Within hours of the storm, inmates...
Andalusia Star News
Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case
A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
Comments / 0