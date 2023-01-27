Sand Springs firefighters rescue dog stranded on lake

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Firefighters got in some training when they rescued a dog stranded on a lake near Sand Springs.

The Sand Springs Fire Department (SSFD) said it received a call from owners who said their dog, Merlin, was missing, and its GPS collar showed that he was on Shell Lake, northwest of Sand Springs.

When the owners could not get to the 140-pound dog, firefighters took a boat out on the lake and rescued Merlin. He was safely returned to his owners.

“Merlin was a good boy and gave us a great opportunity for an impromptu training exercise,” said SSFD.

