Poles will be greased ahead of Eagles' NFC Championship game Sunday; some streets to be closed postgame

Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
WATCH: Eagles Fans Fall Through Bus Stop Roof While Celebrating NFC Championship in Philadelphia
In hindsight, the NFL might have wanted to schedule the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco... The post WATCH: Eagles Fans Fall Through Bus Stop Roof While Celebrating NFC Championship in Philadelphia appeared first on Outsider.
Eagles, their fans turn Philadelphia into championship-sized party
At 6:07 p.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles sent the Delaware Valley into a sea of joy that flooded the city’s streets with celebration — and many fans’ eyes with happy tears, all because the Birds will play for their fifth NFL championship.
WATCH: South Jersey Priest Leads ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’ Song During Church Ahead of Philadelphia’s NFC Championship
Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are even using church to make sure their favorite team beats the San Francisco 49ers... The post WATCH: South Jersey Priest Leads ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’ Song During Church Ahead of Philadelphia’s NFC Championship appeared first on Outsider.
Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
We now know who will play in the Super Bowl next month.
WATCH: Crazed Eagles fans wreak havoc on Philadelphia streets
Death, taxes, and maniacal fans of Philadelphia sports teams celebrating in the streets after a big win. On Sunday, a fourth thing was certain -- that the Philadelphia Eagles would handily defeat the visiting San Francisco 49ers en route to claiming the NFC crown and a Super Bowl berth. Following the Birds’ 31-7 triumph, fans poured out of Lincoln Financial Field and emerged from throughout the city of brotherly love to celebrate the conference-clinching victory in the streets.
ng-sportingnews.com
Did shoutout by Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lead Anita Baker to sing national anthem for NFC championship game?
It seems as if Jalen Hurts' love of singer-songwriter Anita Baker has paid off for the Eagles quarterback. The eight-time Grammy Awards winner performed the national anthem at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC championship game on Sunday, which preceded a dominant 31-7 victory by Philadelphia over the visiting 49ers. And it appears she sang as a personal request from the franchise, per a tweet following her performance:
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout San Francisco 49ers for NFC title
Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the Super...
Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more
Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
Yardbarker
Watch: Eagles Fans Go Wild on Ambulance in Downtown Philly
Eagles fans celebrated the 31-7 blowout against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The riot police arrived at the scene in Downtown Philly as thousands of people took to the streets. The city officials tried to block off almost a square mile around City Hall. They went as far as...
Philadelphia Eagles fans ready to party at a Birds nest in San Francisco
It's a taste of home...3,000 miles away. It's called Jake's Steaks and it opened in 2005 by Jake Gillis when he lived in San Francisco.
It's a Philly thing: An Eagles battle cry explained
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles have a new battle cry for the playoffs this year when Jalen Hurts uttered the words "it's a Philly thing."There's no official definition of that phrase. CBS Philadelphia hooked up with Eagles social media personality Eric Emanuele, otherwise known by his Instagram erock_eagles to learn more about what "a Philly thing" means.He defines what that now famous statement means in the video above.Read more about the NFC title game Sunday and how Eagles fans get ready for the game.
Local restaurants prepare for NFC championship business boom
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Local bars and restaurants are preparing to host fans who won't be able to attend Sunday's NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.It's after 5 p.m. on a Friday and a big weekend is in store: Eagles vs. Niners.Bars, restaurants and taverns are ready to make some bucks off the big game."The energy, it's electric in here," Chickie's and Pete's Drexel Hill manager Christine Horn said. "Everybody, it's almost like going to your corner bar. Everybody in here is excited, everybody acts like they know each other. Everybody knows everybody's name. As long as you're an Eagles fan, it doesn't matter."The Link brothers from Havertown wrapped up work early and got a jump on the weekend."We're going to dominate," Bob Link said. "My daughter is going to the game and the crowd is going to take them out of it."
Eagles fans climb greased poles, crash through bus stop after Philly advances to Super Bowl
In true Philly fashion, fans went wild after the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl. They climbed greased light posts and crashed through a bus stop.
A Ridley Designer Made Jason Kelce’s Mummers Costume. Now Eagles Fans Want Their Own
James May’s shop in Ridley Township mostly turns out bridal gowns, but on the side, he’s also made Mummerscostumes for the past 50 years. Now Eagles fans are clamoring for copies of Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce’s Mummers hat, writes Eimena Conde for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
