Poles will be greased ahead of Eagles' NFC Championship game Sunday; some streets to be closed postgame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Local bars and restaurants are preparing to host fans who won't be able to attend Sunday's NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.It's after 5 p.m. on a Friday and a big weekend is in store: Eagles vs. Niners.Bars, restaurants and taverns are ready to make some bucks off the big game."The energy, it's electric in here," Chickie's and Pete's Drexel Hill manager Christine Horn said. "Everybody, it's almost like going to your corner bar. Everybody in here is excited, everybody acts like they know each other. Everybody knows everybody's name. As long as you're an Eagles fan, it doesn't matter."The Link brothers from Havertown wrapped up work early and got a jump on the weekend."We're going to dominate," Bob Link said. "My daughter is going to the game and the crowd is going to take them out of it."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO