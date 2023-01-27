LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Varsity sports at Lansing Community College don’t receive much publicity but baseball has been rejuvenated under coach Steve Cutter. In his first season last spring, the Stars had a 44-11 record and made the junior college division two World Series. Cutter has recruited players from all over the country and another big season is expected. And he is big into fundraising now and a first-time First Pitch Dinner is set for February 9th at the Lansing Center.

LANSING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO