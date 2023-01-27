Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Cold temps for the rest of the week and Studio 10 preview
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford talks about the cold streak that will keep the snow around. Plus what to expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m. today!. Connect with Studio 10!. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe...
WILX-TV
MSU Coach Suzy Merchant out of the hospital after car accident
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant is out of the hospital after a car accident on Saturday. Michigan State Women’s Basketball’s Twitter announced that Merchant is at home resting. Merchant missed Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and was said to be okay.
WILX-TV
MSU basketball players meet with puppies named after them
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society had some special visitors. The shelter has nine puppies named after members of the MSU basketball team, who stopped by to say hello to their namesakes. After hearing about the puppies, Tyson Walker called up the shelter to see if they...
WILX-TV
Colder air returns, traffic updates, and Super Bowl LVII matchup is set
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the cold streak that will keep the snow around. Seth Wells crashes the Now Desk to talk about the matchup for Super Bowl LVII being set, pitting the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. ALMANAC INFORMATION for...
WILX-TV
East Lansing school board to meet about school violence
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing school board will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss safety concerns at East Lansing High School. Students walked out of class last week to protest because they don’t feel safe when fights happen. Students told News 10 it’s been a problem for several months, but the tipping point was when a gun fell out of a student’s backpack during a fight at a basketball game. Classes at East Lansing High School were canceled Friday.
WILX-TV
In My View: LCC baseball has been rejuvenated
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Varsity sports at Lansing Community College don’t receive much publicity but baseball has been rejuvenated under coach Steve Cutter. In his first season last spring, the Stars had a 44-11 record and made the junior college division two World Series. Cutter has recruited players from all over the country and another big season is expected. And he is big into fundraising now and a first-time First Pitch Dinner is set for February 9th at the Lansing Center.
WILX-TV
Sleep in Heavenly Peace holds build a bed community event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got a chance to help Sleep in Heavenly Peace Lansing Chapter build 40 beds for kids in need. On Saturday afternoon, the organization built 40 beds for kids in need. Their new warehouse allowed them to build inside instead of outdoors. The chapter helped about 27 children who were left without beds after The Knob Hill Apartment fire that burnt down in December 2022.
WILX-TV
East Lansing community cries out for safer schools
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A concerned community gathered Friday at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center to voice their frustrations over safety issues at East Lansing High School. “I want to see more consequences being held for people’s actions, so nothing like this ever happens again,” said Elaina Andrews,...
WILX-TV
Two bridges over US-127 and I-496 to be replaced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major construction is planned for two bridges in Ingham County over US-127. The construction project is part of the U*S-127 construction project that is expected to be completed in 2026. The two bridges are located within the US-127 and I-496 interchange in Lansing. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the southbound ramp of US-127 to the westbound and eastbound I-496 ramp will be closed during the project.
WILX-TV
GM partners with Lansing Community College to train students in manufacturing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors is partnering with Lansing Community College, in hopes of better-preparing students for jobs in manufacturing. Thousands of workers come into the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly every day and plant Executive Director Satya Veerapaneni is excited to bring in a new set of faces.
WILX-TV
Northwest Mounties sweep Parma Western
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Northwest girls basketball team defeated Parma Western 64-41 in Jackson Friday night. Northwest’s Mara Mitchell led all scorers with 21 points as the Mounties remained unbeaten in the I-8 conference. The win was Northwest Head Coach Ryan Carroll’s 201st with the girls basketball...
WILX-TV
Olivet Eagles stay undefeated
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet was looking to stay undefeated hosting Stockbridge and early the Panthers were playing spoiler. After trailing, Stockbridge tied the game at 24 but the Eagles would not be denied win number 13. They dominated the second half outscoring the Panthers 38 to 21 and rolled...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Meet Moxi, a nurse’s best friend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The world is dealing with a nursing crisis. Two out of three nurses in the United States say they are considering leaving the profession. Between burnout, retirement, and a growing aging population, there may not be enough nurses to handle the rising demand. One answer may...
WILX-TV
Eklund brothers lead Pewamo-Westphalia to road win at Fowler
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - In front of a packed gym Friday night in Fowler, the Pewamo-Westphalia Eklund brothers certainly put on a show. After an early deficit, both senior Jamison and freshman brother Grady absolutely scorched the nets the rest of the way to help P-W to a 68-54 CMAC win at Fowler.
WILX-TV
Lansing police officer charged with domestic assault
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer in Lansing was arrested Thursday on suspicion of domestic violence. Yansel Lopez was charged with one count of domestic assault. According to authorities, Lopez resigned after being with the Lansing Police Department for one year. Further details were not released at the time.
WILX-TV
Westbound I-94 completely shut down due to multi-vehicle crash
CHELSEA, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers are policing a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 near Main St. in Chelsea that occurred on Monday morning. Westbound I-94 is completely shut down according to the Michigan State Police (MSP). It appears that one semi-truck lost control due to snowy roads and jack-knifed causing...
WILX-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old from Springport
SPRINGPORT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police responded to Eaton Rapids Medical Center for a 19-year-old victim who was stabbed during a domestic-related incident on Monday around 2:30 a.m. Police confirmed that a 20-year-old suspect is in custody. The name of the suspect is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges.
