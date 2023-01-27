US insurers are shying away from writing policies for car models that are easy to steal—specifically, some older Hyundai and Kia models. Claims data from the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) released last September found that these older South Korean makes are roughly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles of similar age. Two major insurance firms have now told CNN that they’re avoiding covering these cars.

