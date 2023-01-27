ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

Kia And Hyundai Owners Getting Rejected For Insurance Coverage Over Theft Risk

Some Kia and Hyundai owners have faced a serious danger of vehicle theft over the last few years. Now, reports are coming out that even if they’ve avoided theft, they might be up against a new problem: getting insurance coverage. Evidently, major insurance companies are opting to refuse coverage rather than risk paying out on a stolen car.
MISSOURI STATE
Quartz

US insurers are steering clear of some Hyundai and Kia models

US insurers are shying away from writing policies for car models that are easy to steal—specifically, some older Hyundai and Kia models. Claims data from the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) released last September found that these older South Korean makes are roughly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles of similar age. Two major insurance firms have now told CNN that they’re avoiding covering these cars.
WISCONSIN STATE
KTSM

Best SUVs for towing

To determine the cream of the heavy-hauling SUV crop, iSeeCars looked at the best SUVs for towing over 6,000 pounds.
MotorBiscuit

4 Most Reliable Chrysler Models

Reliability matters a great deal when car shopping. Here are the most reliable Chrysler models you should consider. The post 4 Most Reliable Chrysler Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models

When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

