Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Roundtable: Will Brad Holmes Make Free Agency Splash?
Exploring if the Lions will make a splash in free agency this offseason.
6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022
If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers among worst at wasting timeouts
The Green Bay Packers’ list of things to fix this offseason just got longer, except the latest issue to come to light has more to do with time management than anything else. According to a recent Twitter post from NFL Data Analyst Tom Bliss, Matt LaFleur is one of the worst head coaches at calling unnecessary timeouts.
Green Bay 'prefers to move on' from Rodgers; NFC North impact
Will the Vikings run it back and go all-in with Rodgers out of the division or will they hit the reset button to avoid falling behind all three teams in the division?
Bills GM offers update on Von Miller's status for 2023 season
Von Miller‘s first season in Buffalo ended on Thanksgiving when he suffered a torn ACL. Unsurprisingly, Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated that the veteran linebacker isn’t a lock to be ready for the 2023 season opener. Beane told reporters that it’s too early to know if Miller will be available for the entirety of the 2023 season, but the GM did express optimism that Miller should play a “good portion” of the year, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.
NFL sets 2023 salary cap at $224.8M
That represents another all-time record in terms of what teams are allowed to spend this upcoming campaign, though that comes as no surprise given the league’s rebound from the recent financial constraints brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. This new number is also historic because it marks a rise...
Chargers expected to hire Kellen Moore as OC
The 33-year-old had one year remaining on his contract with Dallas, but he and the team mutually parted ways yesterday. That brought an end to his four-year tenure at the helm of the Cowboys’ offense, one in which he established himself as a highly-regarded young mind on that side of the ball. Moore had received head coaching interest in recent hiring cycles, and was a top OC candidate once he hit the open market.
Bills GM could be ready to move on from one long-time starter
The Buffalo Bills have plenty of tough decisions on impending free agents in the 2023 offseason. General manager Brandon Beane made comments regarding one Bills veteran that raised some eyebrows across Bills Mafia. Running back Devin Singletary is one of Buffalo’s most curious cases this offseason. While he has shown...
Packers ‘prefer to move on from’ Aaron Rodgers as Jets rumors swirl
Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers is looking bleak. With speculation mounting about the Jets potentially pursuing Rodgers, Green Bay trading its longtime quarterback is possible due in part to financial reasons, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. The state of the team, which finished the season with an 8-9 record, as well as the feelings on both sides, are also factors for not closing the door on a potential trade. According to the outlet, league sources believe the Packers “prefer to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre” — adding that those same sources...
Patriots expected to conduct coaching interviews during East-West Shrine Game
The Patriots coaching staff is currently in Nevada for the East-West Shrine Game, and they plan on conducting a few interviews for a vacant spot on their staff while they’re there, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. New England will interview Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell and Oregon Ducks associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach Adrian Klemm in Las Vegas this weekend.
Dolphins hire Vic Fangio as DC
The most coveted defensive mind during this year’s coaching cycle is headed to Miami. The Dolphins are set to hire Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (Twitter link). Pelissero notes that it is a three-year deal, with a team option in place...
The Vikings Must Be Waiting on the Cardinals
About a week and a half ago, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the team could not stop the New York Giants in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. Minnesota had an otherwise excellent season, tabulating a 13-4 record and an NFC North title...
How will aftermath of COVID-19 affect upcoming NFL draft?
The NCAA has effected many changes of late in college football and, while they ultimately won’t change the overall talent pool in the NFL, there is a latent period of adjustment that the NFL will live within for the next few years. The biggest difference during this adjustment period is the thinning of the talent pool behind projected Day One draft picks, according to Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post, specifically the quarterback talent pool.
NFC Notes: Eagles, Lions, Packers
Veteran Eagles DE Brandon Graham knows he’s in the twilight of his long and productive career. Even so, he’s been both highly productive with 11 sacks this season and highly valued as one of the emotional leaders of the defense. “I know I’m not the guy I was...
Sean Payton addresses coaching candidacy
Sean Payton has been connected to three of the remaining four vacancies and was universally seen as the prize most clubs would be competing for in their search for experienced, accomplished offensive coaches. Between the matter of draft compensation being required to be worked out with the Saints, along with the possibility he remains at FOX for one more season, though, it is not guaranteed the former Super Bowl winner will be on the sidelines in 2023.
Bears to leave football aspect of team to Ryan Poles
The Bears made waves recently when they announced the addition of Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as the new president and CEO in Chicago. The addition resulted in a number of questions about Warren’s responsibilities and how they will compare to those of general manager Ryan Poles. While Poles...
