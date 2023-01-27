Read full article on original website
Murder charge filed in Wasco State Prison strangulation death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against a man accused of strangling his cellmate at Wasco State Prison, court records show. Eugene Harlan Stroud, 45, was charged Jan. 12 and is due in court Thursday for his formal arraignment. On March 15, Stroud’s cellmate, Scott James Gunter, 59, was […]
Man, 65 convicted in decades-old Tulare County case
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A jury convicted a 65-year-old man of child molestation in a Tulare County Superior Courtroom Tuesday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Patrick McNeil, age 65, originally of Lindsay was convicted in a decades-old case. According to the DA in 1993, Tulare County law enforcement […]
Tulare County sheriff calls for death penalty in Goshen shooting that killed 6
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is calling for the death penalty in the case of the Goshen shooting that killed six people.
CDCR: Condemned inmate dies in Corcoran Jail
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
DA: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend pleads not guilty
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright who was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Samantha Sharp pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court records state Wright stabbed Sharp multiple times, killing her, then dismembered her body in an attempt to hide her remains. The […]
Bakersfield Californian
Attorneys ready for murder trial of Bakersfield woman accused of striking, killing siblings
Attorneys said Friday they are ready to proceed with the murder trial of a Bakersfield woman accused of driving while intoxicated and killing a brother and sister. Lisa Core, 47, was charged with two second-degree murder counts and two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. Core has also pleaded not guilty to driving with her license suspended or revoked for DUI and failing to show proof of insurance at the scene of the accident.
Ex-BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Evan Demestihas, former assistant chief with the Bakersfield Police Department, had a hearing Friday morning after being charged with driving under the influence. He is on administrative leave, the department confirmed. Court records show Demestihas’ next hearing is scheduled Feb. 16. He’s charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI. Charges were […]
DOJ: Selma man charged after 17kg of Fentanyl-laced pills seized
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Selma has been charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, officials with the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Court documents showed, on Jan. 4, 2023, federal and local law enforcement officers searched residences associated with 35-year-old Uriel Sotelo-Patino of Selma, who […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia man sentenced to state prison for DUI collision
DA: 19 years in prison after deadly DUI in Visalia, was over twice legal limit
WANTED: Man who shot at children vandalizing his Tulare home, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say shot at children who were vandalizing his home is now wanted by Tulare Police, according to department officials. On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., officers say they responded to the 400 block of South E Street in Tulare for a report of a disturbance. They arrived […]
DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California
Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
clovisroundup.com
Illegal Skimming Device Located in ATM
January 27th, Friday morning an ATM technician located an illegal skimming device at an Bank of America ATM near Peach/Shaw in Clovis. This skimming device was removed from the ATM and at this time it’s unknown how long it was there. Detectives are working with the bank to try...
Wrongful death claim filed in 2-year-old girl’s drowning
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 2-year-old girl who drowned in July has filed a wrongful death claim against the city and county alleging failure to “timely send” first responders contributed to the child’s death. The claim, which must be filed before a lawsuit can be brought against a government agency, seeks damages […]
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
Visalia Police searching for person responsible for deadly shooting in 2020
Visalia Police need your help to track down the person responsible for a deadly shooting in 2020.
More than 5,000 fentanyl pills seized: probation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers seized more than 5,550 fentanyl pills Wednesday from a central Bakersfield home. Leo Espinoza, 22, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession for sales, according to a Kern County Probation Department release. Inmate booking records show Espinoza is held on $48,500 bail and due in court Thursday.
