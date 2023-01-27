Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
Motorist Alert: Total road closure in Green Cove Springs for railroad maintenanceZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Wheelchair rugby offers ‘freedom’ to athletes with disabilities who just want to compete
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This weekend, adult Brooks Adaptive Sports and Recreation hosted the 14th annual Southern Slam Wheelchair Rugby Tournament at the University of North Florida. The ASR program is designed for athletes of all ages with disabilities and illnesses. Some said the program has saved their life. Don...
News4Jax.com
City approves demolition of Morocco Shrine Center on St. Johns Bluff Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Morocco Shrine Center located along St. Johns Bluff Road has been approved for demolition, and is being prepared for redevelopment, according to the Daily Record. The Klotz Group of Companies intends to develop apartments, a hotel, commercial and retail space on the property. The city...
News4Jax.com
RULES: Celebrate with us: Win Jax Image Awards tickets
It’s your chance to rub shoulders with some of the most outstanding members of our local African American communities and even some of the News4JAX team. We are honoring great achievements on Friday, Feb. 3 at the fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards. Five News4JAX Insiders can win a pair of tickets to join in the celebration for FREE.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Toddler drowns in family pool at home in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A toddler was found unresponsive in a family pool in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a news briefing. According to JSO, officers were called to a home on Noroad in response to a reported drowning. When they arrived,...
News4Jax.com
DCPS students have a say in the district’s direction, thanks to newly resurrected group
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Elijah Melendez-Eyster is a senior at Mandarin High School and part of the Jacksonville Association of Governing Students, or “JAGS,” a recently-rebooted initiative by Duval County Public Schools, aimed at providing students with a direct conduit to the highest offices in the district. “I...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in I-295 crash near Heckscher Dr.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and a teenager is recovering from injuries following a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 295 near Heckscher Drive. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive with a passenger when the van they were in traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end. The van then hit a light pole before falling down the embankment of the Heckscher Drive exit.
News4Jax.com
Cool afternoon with changes for Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – After a cool start, sunshine will warm the area heading into the afternoon. It will still be a somewhat cool day, with highs in the low 60s. Warmer air begins to work into the region starting tonight. Expect increasing clouds and lows in the mid 40s.
News4Jax.com
1 dead in pedestrian crash near Chimney Lakes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by a car off Staples Mill Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Irongate Drive in the Chimney Lakes area off Argyle Forest Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff calls beating of Tyre Nichols ‘reprehensible, inexcusable’ after video footage is released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued a statement Saturday following the release of video footage showing multiple officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in early January. The video, released Friday, has since sparked various protests across the county in response to the 29-year-old being brutally...
News4Jax.com
Woman fleeing hit-and-run killed in 2nd crash half a mile away: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash on Lane Avenue as she fled from an earlier hit-and-run on the same road. Lt. Nassim Mana with JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit said the woman was heading south on Lane Avenue...
News4Jax.com
House fire off Rosselle Street leaves dog dead, home destroyed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A house fire in Murray Hill left a dog dead and a home destroyed, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. No one else was hurt as a result of the fire, which was first reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Rosselle Street.
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in connection to man who was strangled & shot in Riverside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police say a third arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in Riverside, who investigators said was strangled, shot and robbed inside his home last August. Serena Dent, 25, was taken into custody in Texas and was extradited to Florida. She’s...
News4Jax.com
Downtown church serves nearly 300 people in need at ‘Body and Soul’ giveaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bethel Baptist Church hosted the first “Body and Soul” event of the year Sunday afternoon. The event that served nearly 300 people in need in Jacksonville is an initiative to help ensure that people have access to what they need. Members of the...
News4Jax.com
Annual ‘Homeless Veterans Stand Down’ puts focus on helping unhoused heroes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Army veteran Alfred Miller was all smiles Saturday as he was pampered with a haircut during the city’s annual “Homeless Veterans Stand Down” event. “It feels great! I cut it with some scissors a couple weeks ago, so this is special,” Miller said....
News4Jax.com
3 arrested, facing charges in ‘execution-style’ murders of Baker County men, sheriff says
MACCLENNY, Fla. – Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden on Friday night announced charges against three people in the deadly shootings of two men that in August of 2022 he described as an “execution-style murder.”. David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas were found fatally shot on Aug....
News4Jax.com
Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that a man accused of causing a fiery four-car wreck in Clay County that proved deadly has died. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Clifford Ringer, 41, who was charged in a crash last year that killed a 23-year-old man who was severely burned, has died.
News4Jax.com
Hundreds up to ‘Challenge’ to support Wolfson Children’s Hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds showed up Saturday to 121 Financial Ballpark to run in this year’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge in support of the local hospital and its work to save and improve the lives of children. Parents whose children have ended up needing care at Wolfson for...
News4Jax.com
Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after co-worker dies following fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Dave & Buster’s employee is in jail after he was arrested and accused of aggravated battery on a co-worker following a fight earlier this month that resulted in the co-worker’s death. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Bentley Russell, 34, and co-worker...
News4Jax.com
Woman recounts waking up in hospital, learning her mother, unborn twins didn’t survive street racing crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a year after a deadly crash that police say was the result of street racing, one of the survivors who was an innocent victim shared her story with News4JAX. The wreck on July 16, 2021, on Edgewood Avenue North near Glen Street changed Chastyne...
News4Jax.com
TELL US: What role does the attempted sale of JEA have on the mayor’s race?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The race for Jacksonville mayor is heating up and attack ads are mentioning the attempted sale of JEA. In the summer of 2019, the JEA board approved exploring privatization. They opened bids later that year, and it included an executive bonus plan that could have paid millions to top executives.
Comments / 0