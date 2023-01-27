JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and a teenager is recovering from injuries following a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 295 near Heckscher Drive. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive with a passenger when the van they were in traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end. The van then hit a light pole before falling down the embankment of the Heckscher Drive exit.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO