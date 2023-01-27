ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?

Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State can't contain Zach Edey, falls again to No. 1 Purdue

West Lafayette, Ind. — It’s clear, there’s no simple rule to follow when playing Purdue. The Boilermakers are the No. 1 team in the nation for a reason, and that reason is a 7-foot-4, 300-pound monster in the middle that not only can bully nearly any player that tries to guard him, but also has a shooting touch and the skill to light up even the toughest defensive game plan.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Detroit News

Detroit News boys high school basketball rankings: Jan. 29

Muskegon (12-0) North Farmington (10-1) Grand Rapids Northview (12-1) Warren Michigan Collegiate (12-1) Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-3) Port Huron Northern (12-0) Romulus Summit Academy (13-1) Warren Lincoln (10-3) Benton Harbor (11-2) Detroit Loyola (12-1) Flint Beecher (11-3) Chelsea (12-1) Warren De La Salle (8-6) (tie) Grand Rapids Christian (8-3),...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lansing area chicken lady charged with neglect finds redemption

Lansing — Belinda Fitzpatrick lived with 27 chickens, eating, sleeping and bathing with them. The one thing she didn’t do was neglect them, she said. And yet, last year, she was charged with failing to adequately care for the animals, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
LANSING, MI
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station

SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Family competes against each other at Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Teams from across Michigan came together to create some amazing snow sculptures for the 2023 Zehnder’s Snowfest. For two teams the competition is all in the family. For them the top prize isn’t the trophy, but the bragging rights for the next year. Chris...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Detroit News

Meet 4 Detroiters leading the city's Reparations Task Force

The Detroit City Council last week unanimously appointed four members to serve on the city's first Reparations Task Force's Executive Team. Two Detroiters who spearheaded the Reparation Task Force, Lauren Hood and Keith Williams, were elected co-chairs. Alongside them are two working coordinators: the Rev. JoAnn Watson and Dorian Tyus, who have a long histories in advocating for reparations at the state and national level.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy