Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Detroit News
Here are contract details for new Wayne State football coach Tyrone Wheatley
Detroit — Tyrone Wheatley, the former Michigan football star and one of the greatest athletes ever born in Michigan, has signed a four-year contract to be the next head coach at Wayne State. Under terms of the deal, revealed via a Freedom of Information Act request by The News,...
Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?
Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
Fate Of Michigan State Players Involved In Tunnel Assault Decided
A decision has been made in relation to four Michigan State players involved in the October tunnel assault of a Michigan player.
Detroit News
Penn State's hot shooting from deep buries Michigan: 'They were just raining 3s'
University Park, Pa. — Late in the first half, Penn State’s Seth Lundy launched a contested 3-pointer that hit the rim and bounced straight up. As the ball descended, it hit both sides of the iron, rattled in and left Michigan freshman wing Jett Howard throwing up his arms in despair.
Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo takes blame for Zach Edey’s domination
Two games. Seventy points. That’s exactly what Zach Edey gave Michigan State basketball this season. The Purdue big man was unstoppable for the second straight game against the Spartans, scoring 38 on Sunday afternoon less than two weeks after dropping 32 in East Lansing. Scoring 70 points with 30...
Detroit News
Senior Bowl preview: Potential late-round targets at Lions' positions of need
We've looked at the locals. We've gone over some of the top-60 talents. And now, to conclude our Senior Bowl previews, we're taking a look at seven participants who would fit the Lions' positional needs in later rounds. Lions general manager Brad Holmes hit on multiple late-round picks in last...
MSU women's basketball coach hospitalized after car crash, to miss next game
Suzy Merchant, Michigan State's head women's basketball coach, will miss the team's game Sunday after being hospitalized following a car accident, the team announced Saturday.
Detroit News
Michigan State can't contain Zach Edey, falls again to No. 1 Purdue
West Lafayette, Ind. — It’s clear, there’s no simple rule to follow when playing Purdue. The Boilermakers are the No. 1 team in the nation for a reason, and that reason is a 7-foot-4, 300-pound monster in the middle that not only can bully nearly any player that tries to guard him, but also has a shooting touch and the skill to light up even the toughest defensive game plan.
Detroit News
Detroit News boys high school basketball rankings: Jan. 29
Muskegon (12-0) North Farmington (10-1) Grand Rapids Northview (12-1) Warren Michigan Collegiate (12-1) Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-3) Port Huron Northern (12-0) Romulus Summit Academy (13-1) Warren Lincoln (10-3) Benton Harbor (11-2) Detroit Loyola (12-1) Flint Beecher (11-3) Chelsea (12-1) Warren De La Salle (8-6) (tie) Grand Rapids Christian (8-3),...
lansingcitypulse.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
Detroit News
Lansing area chicken lady charged with neglect finds redemption
Lansing — Belinda Fitzpatrick lived with 27 chickens, eating, sleeping and bathing with them. The one thing she didn’t do was neglect them, she said. And yet, last year, she was charged with failing to adequately care for the animals, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Detroit News
Friday's high school basketball: Saline hands unbeaten Bedford first loss
Saline – It’s rare that a team goes scoreless for a stretch of more than 12 minutes and goes on to beat a state-ranked unbeaten team but that’s exactly what Saline girls basketball team did Friday night in defeating Temperance Bedford 41-22. And, it was Kate Stemmer...
Detroit News
Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing
Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was...
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Arab American News
WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station
SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
eastlansinginfo.news
Uvalde Foundation for Kids Opens Investigation Into East Lansing Schools; High School Shifting Approaches
[Update, Jan. 30, 3:20 a.m.: ELi is looking into The Uvalde Foundation for Kids and encourages people reaching out to them to proceed with caution. We have not been able to verify certain aspects of the organization and have concerns about that. We continue to investigate.]. The Uvalde Foundation for...
WNEM
Family competes against each other at Snowfest
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Teams from across Michigan came together to create some amazing snow sculptures for the 2023 Zehnder’s Snowfest. For two teams the competition is all in the family. For them the top prize isn’t the trophy, but the bragging rights for the next year. Chris...
Detroit News
Meet 4 Detroiters leading the city's Reparations Task Force
The Detroit City Council last week unanimously appointed four members to serve on the city's first Reparations Task Force's Executive Team. Two Detroiters who spearheaded the Reparation Task Force, Lauren Hood and Keith Williams, were elected co-chairs. Alongside them are two working coordinators: the Rev. JoAnn Watson and Dorian Tyus, who have a long histories in advocating for reparations at the state and national level.
Clark Lake Polar Plunge raises over $46,000 for Special Olympics Michigan
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- The annual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge drew dozens of people to Clark Lake to support Special Olympics Michigan on Saturday. Eagles Nest Bar & Grill hosted the event with a ‘Pre-Plunge Party’ and an ‘After-Splash Bash’ for jumpers and spectators. Many...
