Man Utd starlet Charlie Savage – son of Robbie – joins Forest Green Rovers on loan transfer until end of season

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
CHARLIE SAVAGE has joined League One side Forest Green Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

The Manchester United teen star, 19, has opted to carry on his development with a temporary spell away with Old Trafford under The Green’s new manager Duncan Ferguson.

Charlie Savage has joined Forest Green on loan from Manchester United Credit: Getty

Savage, son of ex-Leicester and Blackburn midfielder Robbie, was announced as a Rovers player this afternoon after we had revealed the transfer was on the verge of being completed earlier this week..

Speaking to FGR media, the midfielder - who will wear the number 48 shirt - said: “I'm buzzing to be here. As soon as I found out Forest Green were interested, I just wanted to get down and get started.

“I loved the sound of the club and I actually came down here last season for work experience under Rob Edwards. I know the people and the place really well.”

The Wales Under-21 international is in line to make his debut for the Gloucestershire outfit away to Shrewsbury tomorrow as he looks to help them fight their way off the foot of the table.

Savage has made one senior appearance for United as a substitute in the Champions League 1-1 draw against Young Boys in December 2021.

After training with Ipswich in April last year, he was also on the bench under Ralf Rangnick for the Red Devils' final game of last season in a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

Savage went on the pre-season tour of Australia and Asia and caught the eye of new manager Erik ten Hag.

During the World Cup, midfielder Savage also played in United's winter friendlies against LaLiga outfits Cadiz and Real Betis on their mid-season break to Spain.

Savage is a box-to-box midfielder who loves a tackle and isn't afraid to get stuck in.

However, he's got a bit more to his game in terms of being a creative spark and is a good passer of the ball.

Last May, Savage was handed a contract with the Red Devils until at least 2025.

Last season, he made 23 starts for United's Under-18s and 19 appearances for the Under-23 side.

