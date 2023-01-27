ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) and H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) Partner to Streamline Tax Preparation for Small Businesses, Analysts Raise Price Target on ASUR

Each year, millions of Americans file their taxes, a process that can be both time-consuming and complicated. The tax code is complex, and the burden of understanding and completing tax forms accurately falls on the individual taxpayer. One way small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can help compete with larger companies for top...
Here's Why UPS And FedEx Shares Are Moving

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS shares are trading higher by 3.44% to $182.99 Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS, raised its dividend and announced a $5 billion repurchase program. Additionally, FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher by 2.50% to $188.68 during Tuesday's session in sympathy with...
Monday's Market Minute: Watching the Fed

The focus for investors and traders this week is earnings, economic data, and central bank policy decisions. First off, we have roughly 100 S&P 500 companies reporting quarterly results this week, among them UPS, GM, AAPL, MCD, XOM, GM, GOOG, AMZN, META, F, QCOM, SBUX, and WHR just to name a few off the top of my head—a long list of names to say the least.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
Snapchat Growth Slowed Last Quarter: Apptopia Data

Snap Inc SNAP the parent company of Snapchat, is set to report earnings after the close Tuesday. Apptopia’s VP of Research, Tom Grant, joined Benzinga Live Tuesday afternoon to discuss Snapchat’s data trends into the report. Apptopia’s data tracks Snapchat’s activity very well, Grant said. Apptopia weighs various...
What's Happening With Nvidia (NVDA) Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.37% to $196.79 Monday. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Analyst Expectations for Walt Disney's Future

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Walt Disney DIS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Walt Disney. The company has an average price target of $118.45 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $98.00.
What's Going On With Carvana Stock?

Carvana Co CVNA shares remain volatile Tuesday after surging higher to start the week amid increased short squeeze chatter. Here's a look at what's driving the action. What Happened: Carvana is heavily shorted, which could be adding to recent volatility. Short interest is in a range of 65% to 85%, per data from Benzinga Pro and Fintel.
5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed mostly higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 100 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

