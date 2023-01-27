Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okcfox.com
What's Going On in the Metro This Week
From testing out your comedic chops to creating a sculpture... there's lots of fun to be had around the metro this week. Malcolm and Amy show us What's Going On in the Metro and Beyond. You can find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee,...
okcfox.com
Freezing rain and ice likely across Oklahoma Monday to Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A slightly better chance for sleet and freezing rain then arrives on Tuesday morning. Due to warmer air aloft being nudged slightly northward, OKC will have a better chance of seeing more freezing rain than Monday is expected to see. Travel conditions will deteriorate throughout the day as sleet and freezing rain fall across much of the state. South central and southeastern Oklahoma will likely see the highest intensity of precipitation.
okcfox.com
City of Oklahoma City postpones Tuesday trash, recycling pickup due to winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City will be postponing trash and recycling service for Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to road conditions. OKC customers who have regular Tuesday trash and recycling pickup will need to set their carts out for collection on Saturday, Feb. 4 no later than 6 a.m.
okcfox.com
Game designers and enthusiasts come together for Playtesting Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - On Saturday it was Playtesting Day, a monthly event that invites local game designers and enthusiasts to test their concepts. Card games, board games, dice games, and everything in-between were on display to be tested and adjusted for maximum fun. If you missed it this month,...
okcfox.com
OKC Thunder holds Aero-Student Day with high school students, Oklahoma State experts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City was full of aerospace experts and hundreds of high school students Friday for the OKC Thunder's Aero-Student Day. “The future of aerospace is the youth — not only being able to fill all the roles in terms of jobs, but providing diversity in perspective and ideas,” said Dr. Jamey Jacob, OSU professor and Unmanned Systems Research Institute (USRI) director. “They make the impossible happen.”
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Keeping Kids on Track with Tasks
Getting kids to complete tasks at home can be tricky, but we have just the solution to help them follow through with assigned tasks. Jana LaHood, Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral Manager, shows us proven ways to get kids to complete chores and why it's so important when it comes to personal growth.
okcfox.com
Super Mini Con takes over Wyndham Garden Hotel this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH ) - Super Mini Con has returned to Oklahoma City this weekend at the Wyndham Garden Hotel. All weekend, anime fans are invited to meet and greet with voice actors from Pokémon and Black Clover. The convention has a collection of figurines, artwork, plushies, and much...
okcfox.com
OKCFD on scene of apartment fire in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in NW OKC. When firefighters arrived on the scene in the 3400 block of N May Ave., they reported heavy smoke and flames engulfing the exterior. OKCFD says firefighters began to search and evacuate...
okcfox.com
University of Oklahoma ranks among best in online programs, new report says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. News and World Report has unveiled its 2023 Best Online Programs rankings, and the University of Oklahoma has continued its trend of landing in the top online programs in the nation. OU ranked in 12 different categories, marking the eighth year in a row...
okcfox.com
Police investigating drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police responded to a drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City on Saturday morning and continue to search for suspects. Reports say the incident occurred around 7 a.m. at a residence near Northeast 55th Street. No injuries were reported, however the house was fired upon. There are...
okcfox.com
OHP troopers rescue dog hit by car on I-40
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a Great Pyrenees dog after he was hit by a car on I-40 near Peebly Rd. on Monday. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, troopers received a report of a dog being struck by a vehicle passing by on I-40. Troopers say the dog was alive, but had bad injuries.
okcfox.com
OKC Community Leaders hosts public forum following release of Tyre Nichols video
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKC Community leaders hosted a public forum after the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The public forum was held to start a conversation between worried community members and local law enforcement. Community members were able to discuss issues that they say are not anything...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma law enforcement respond following death of Tyre Nichols
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma law enforcement are responding after the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The Oklahoma City Police Department posted a statement to social media, saying they "condemn the actions of the officers involved in Mr. Nichol's death, and we commend the Memphis Police Department's swift investigation and action terminating the employment of those who were involved".
okcfox.com
Blanchard Intermediate School 5th grader saves student from choking on lunch
BLANCHARD, Okla. (KOKH) — Blanchard Intermediate School is praising a 5th grade student after he saved another student from choking. On Thursday, Vollie Hines was eating lunch when he noticed his friend was choking. Hines yelled out "Heimlich Maneuver!" and sprung into action. While other students were getting the...
okcfox.com
Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
okcfox.com
Southbound I-35 shut down near Seward Rd., medical helicopter on scene after car accident
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — All lanes of Southbound I-35 are shut down near Seward Rd. due to a crash. Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says a semi-truck collided with an SUV. A medical helicopter landed on I-35 just a few minutes ago, according to OHP. Traffic is being diverted onto...
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating after stepfather allegedly shoots, kills stepson
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the seventh homicide of 2023 that occurred in SW OKC. On Sunday morning, police responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of SW 25th St. around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers learned an argument had broken out between a stepfather and stepson, which quickly escalated.
okcfox.com
Man booked on misdemeanor charges dies in Oklahoma County Detention center
A man died inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center early Monday morning. Jail officials say Isiah Mitchell attempted suicide inside his cell around midnight. A detention officer called for medical staff and tried to help Mitchell. EMSA crews responded to the cell approximately 7 minutes later. Mitchell died at a...
okcfox.com
MPS coach released from job after alleged inappropriate contact with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools says they have released an athletic coach from their duties after learning of inappropriate contact between the coach and a student. The district says they recently learned of an allegation regarding inappropriate communication between the coach and a student that occurred in...
Comments / 0