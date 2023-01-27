Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fish and Game responds to coyotes chasing skiers and roaming Idaho town during daylight hours
Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in North Idaho's Bonner County. In early January, reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety. ...
Bonner County Daily Bee
219 sees a bit of the wild life
Did you hear the one about the coyote that ran into a Sandpoint bar?. No, it's not the opening bit to the latest joke. Instead, it is actually what happened at the 219 Lounge shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "At first I thought it was a dog who'd seen...
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
bonnersferryherald.com
Missing youth found
SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
Sandpoint Reader
Prepare to boogie
Separately, the members of the Baja Boogie Band are all wildly talented and seasoned musicians. Together, they’ve created something that audiences across North American have come to know as an act you don’t want to miss. Sandpoint has the luck of being one of the Baja Boogie Band’s...
Sandpoint Reader
Festival at Sandpoint announces REO Speedwagon
The Festival at Sandpoint has released its lineup announcement for the 2023 summer concert series, with REO Speedwagon set to take the stage on Friday, Aug. 4. Tickets are now on sale at festivalatsandpoint.com. Formed in 1967, signed in 1971 and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai Health cardiac nurse diagnosed with Cardiac Sarcoidosis
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – One Kootenai Health cardiac nurse was recently diagnosed with Ventricular Tachycardia, a heart rhythm problem caused by irregular electrical signals in the heart’s lower chambers. Over the past year, her condition has grown worse and now she’s waiting for a heart transplant.
bonnersferryherald.com
Bonners Ferry woman charged with assault and battery
BONNERS FERRY — A Bonners Ferry woman is charged with four felonies relating to battery and aggravated assault, some of which were allegedly against members of law enforcement. Law enforcement responded to an in-progress domestic disturbance on Dec. 8, 2022, when they encountered the alleged victim outside the residence....
Comments / 0