Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Jan. 28. She was last seen just before 11 p.m. in Plattsmouth the day before, according to the Nebraska...
KETV.com
Saunders County authorities identify victim in fatal Wednesday crash
PRAGUE, Neb. — Previous coverage in above video. The Saunders County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a fatal car crash near Prague. Authorities said 24-year-old Jackilyn J. Potter-Buckendahl died at Nebraska Medical Center following the crash. Around 8:45 p.m., the Saunders County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
3 children being treated for frostbite after they were taken in carjacking in Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Three children who were reportedly taken in a carjacking in Grand Island, Nebraska, Sunday are being treated for frostbite. With temperatures at around 0 degrees at 3 a.m. Sunday, a man reported that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse had been stolen, according to The Associated Press. The SUV reportedly had three children inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
WOWT
Omaha fire crews respond to reported fuel spill near 168th, West Maple
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 3 hours...
WOWT
Construction on Omaha’s Eppley Airfield expansions set to begin in coming months
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 2023 will be another busy year for Omaha’s Eppley Airfield as changes are on the way both inside and outside of the airport. Several major construction projects that are part of the airport’s master plan are slated to begin as travel continues to increase through the city.
WOWT
Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched arrest possibility
Aldrick Scott had a pretrial hearing Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, in a Douglas County court. Scott is accused of murdering Cari Allen, whose body was found Dec. 21, 2022, on a property in Topeka, Kan. Next Eppley Airfield expansion to begin soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Omaha's airport will...
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries.
WOWT
Next Eppley Airfield expansion to begin soon
Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries.
FOX 28 Spokane
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. A 5-year-old, 1-year-old and 7-month-old were found with suspected hypothermia and frostbite after authorities say the carjackers were arrested with the SUV. The children were not in the SUV when the suspects were arrested. Two children were found in another vehicle that had been reported stolen and the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse. Grand Island Police said a man had reported around 3 a.m. Sunday that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse has been stolen with his three children inside. It was around 0 degrees at the time.
WOWT
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
klkntv.com
Cigarette causes $30,000 in damage after starting a house fire in Lincoln, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue says an improperly discarded cigarette started a house fire early Monday morning. More than a dozen units were called to the home near South 30th and D streets just before 1:00 a.m. Officials tell Channel 8 the fire was contained to...
klkntv.com
Dog revived after porch fire causes $250,000 in damage to Lincoln home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A porch fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage after spreading to the home late Sunday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. This all started near North 29th and Vine Streets, just before 10:30 p.m. Officials say flames eventually spread to the home, displacing...
KETV.com
One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
WOWT
New details emerge in Omaha bank robbery after suspects appear in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men accused of robbing an Omaha bank appear in court. Friday, Taliaferro Thompson and Andrew Kincaid appeared in Douglas County Court. The two are accused of committing an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Both...
WOWT
10 Day Forecast
A woman was found dead outside an Omaha apartment Sunday morning. Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries.
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
Omaha Police name person killed in crash near 38th and Cuming
One person was killed after a Wednesday afternoon crash that occurred near the area of 38th and Cuming Street.
WOWT
LFR: Police rescue residents from house fire near 30th & D
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is crediting police for saving residents who lived inside a home that caught fire early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to the house near 30th and D Streets on a report of a fire inside. When Pospisil arrived, he said LPD has gotten a person off a rooftop, while also getting two others and a dog out of the structure.
North Platte Telegraph
72-year-old man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash north of Kearney
A man from Ravenna was fatally injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash about half a mile east of Litchfield. The crash occurred before 10:55 a.m. An eastbound Ford F-250 pickup driven by R Roger Woolsey, 70, of Mason City collided with a Mazda B3000 pickup driven by Fred Nelson, 72, of Ravenna, on Nebraska 2. The Mazda had entered the highway from a gas station, Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen said.
Comments / 0