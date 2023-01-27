ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Ronnie Wakefield
2d ago

Can’t you see what it’s done to this state already bing medical, raising property prices, tents popping up everywhere, Chinese buying up all the land for illegal grows. But these stupid young kids don’t care as long as they get high.

Reply(2)
2
craig lasiter
2d ago

Vote no .No THC cap. Vote no paying thousands a year to save a few hundred dollars on an MMJ card.

Reply(5)
5
