Medford, OR

KDRV

23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
MEDFORD, OR
southarkansassun.com

Local News in Oregon: A Man is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault and other Crime Counts for Assaulting his Girlfriend.

An Oregon man, namely Benjamin Obadiah Foster, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. She was found bound and severely beaten last week and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Foster was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery. He served less than 200 days in jail because of the 729 days he spent in jail awaiting trial (Wehner, 2023).
WOLF CREEK, OR
KTVL

Have you seen me? Police ask for help finding missing man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a man missing since December. According to officials, 44-year-old Kevin Chatelain is a white male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kevin is known to stay on public lands or "up in...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY

An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

23-year-old driver dies after car crash into tree, passenger in critical condition

MEDFORD — After a car crashed into a tree and caught fire, the 23-year-old driver, the passenger, and a dog were pulled out of the burning car. The Medford Police Department said when officers responded to the single-car crash on E. Main Street and Crater Lake Avenue, witnesses at the scene of the crash were able to get the driver out of the car.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

16 YEAR-OLD LEADS DEPUTIES ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE

A 16-year old male led deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on a high- speed chase which started late Tuesday night. Information released Thursday from DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. a sedan passed a deputy while traveling northbound at 88 miles per hour on Interstate 5 2 miles north of the Winchester interchange. A pursuit was initiated. The driver took the south Sutherlin exit, failing to stop at stop signs and driving into the oncoming lane.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday

MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
MEDFORD, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Forest service holds burn pile operations near Happy Camp this week

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Seeing smoke in the Happy Camp area? It's from firefighters conducting burn pile operations nearby. Officials with the U.S. Forest Service in the Klamath National Forest said fire personnel began burning around 10 acres of piles up Elk Creek a couple of days ago. Crews...
HAPPY CAMP, CA
KTVL

Yreka to open warming center in anticipation of cold temperatures

YREKA, CALIF. — In anticipation of extreme cold weather, the City of Yreka has opted to open a warming center which all members of the community can access. The center, located at the Yreka United Methodist Church at 502 N Fairchild Street, will be open from 6 p.m. - 8 a.m. on both Sunday and Monday night.
YREKA, CA
kqennewsradio.com

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

