Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS GRANTS PASS POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT – UPDATE
UPDATE – January 29, 2023 – Grants Pass, Ore – Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an extremely dangerous suspect wanted for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault, remains on the run. Detectives and Fugitive Apprehension Teams are continuing to follow investigative leads. It is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt...
KTVL
Washington man arrested near Klamath Falls after traffic stop leads to vehicle search
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says a Washington man was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 97 near Klamath Falls Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to police, 30-year-old Sergio Luiz Salazar-Mercado of Wapato, Washington was originally stopped for a lane usage violation near milepost 276. During the...
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
KATU.com
Police: Oregon fugitive could be using dating apps to lure victims, get help with escape
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Someone likely helped the attempted murder suspect at the center of a statewide manhunt escape officers on Thursday evening, Oregon law enforcement officials say, adding that he might be using dating apps to lure potential victims or get assistance while on the run. Benjamin Obadiah...
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Oregon: A Man is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault and other Crime Counts for Assaulting his Girlfriend.
An Oregon man, namely Benjamin Obadiah Foster, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. She was found bound and severely beaten last week and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Foster was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery. He served less than 200 days in jail because of the 729 days he spent in jail awaiting trial (Wehner, 2023).
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
KTVL
Have you seen me? Police ask for help finding missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a man missing since December. According to officials, 44-year-old Kevin Chatelain is a white male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kevin is known to stay on public lands or "up in...
kqennewsradio.com
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
KTVL
23-year-old driver dies after car crash into tree, passenger in critical condition
MEDFORD — After a car crashed into a tree and caught fire, the 23-year-old driver, the passenger, and a dog were pulled out of the burning car. The Medford Police Department said when officers responded to the single-car crash on E. Main Street and Crater Lake Avenue, witnesses at the scene of the crash were able to get the driver out of the car.
KTVL
Two dogs die in Roseburg house fire believed to be caused by space heater
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 6 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported residential structure fire at 2071 NE Stephens Street, Space #A3. Douglas County Dispatch received a report of a living room on fire with smoke and flames seen. The reporting party...
kqennewsradio.com
16 YEAR-OLD LEADS DEPUTIES ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE
A 16-year old male led deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on a high- speed chase which started late Tuesday night. Information released Thursday from DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. a sedan passed a deputy while traveling northbound at 88 miles per hour on Interstate 5 2 miles north of the Winchester interchange. A pursuit was initiated. The driver took the south Sutherlin exit, failing to stop at stop signs and driving into the oncoming lane.
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
Mail Tribune owner’s push to reshape local news cost Medford its daily newspaper
Damian Mann, longtime reporter for the Medford Mail Tribune, remembers the moment he realized there might be no place for him in the media world envisioned by the newspaper’s new owner, Steven Saslow. A local television station had asked Mann to appear on camera to discuss a recent story.
KDRV
Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday
MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KDRV
Local judge announces retirement after 18 years of service in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- A local judge in the community of Jackson County is announcing his retirement after 18 years of service in the community. On Friday, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Charter sent a letter of resignation to Governor Tina Kotek, announcing that he will retire from his post on May 1, 2023.
KTVL
Forest service holds burn pile operations near Happy Camp this week
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Seeing smoke in the Happy Camp area? It's from firefighters conducting burn pile operations nearby. Officials with the U.S. Forest Service in the Klamath National Forest said fire personnel began burning around 10 acres of piles up Elk Creek a couple of days ago. Crews...
KTVL
Yreka to open warming center in anticipation of cold temperatures
YREKA, CALIF. — In anticipation of extreme cold weather, the City of Yreka has opted to open a warming center which all members of the community can access. The center, located at the Yreka United Methodist Church at 502 N Fairchild Street, will be open from 6 p.m. - 8 a.m. on both Sunday and Monday night.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
NWS Issues Rare Wind Chill Advisory: Exposure and Frostbite Risks This Weekend
The NWS in Medford has issued a rare (for this area) wind chill advisory. In some locations there will be a risk of frostbite. Note: Additional areas could be covered by the advisory. The above map covers only the Medford forecast warning area. Modoc County-South Central Oregon Cascades- Siskiyou Mountains...
Comments / 0