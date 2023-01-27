ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Former U of I employee arrested for credit card fraud

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former University of Illinois employee has been arrested after she was accused of theft by using a university-owned credit card for personal use.

U of I Police said Rebecca Nash, 60, used the card six times between July and November, mostly for car rentals. Other charges on the card included gas payments and payments at convivence stores.

Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting

Police said the cars were rented without authorization from the university. When questioned by university staff, Nash repaid two of the charges and had a third reversed, but still has charges that remain unpaid. Those unpaid charges total almost $10,500.

Nash was arrested at the university’s Human Resorces office on Tuesday and was booked into the Champaign County Jail. She has since been released on a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on March 14.

