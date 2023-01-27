ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

starlocalmedia.com

This Coppell resident has made a positive impact on the city through his many years of service

Ed Guignon has lived in Coppell for the past 38 years, volunteering his time to things in the city that he has a passion for, such as serving on the parks and recreation board or being a member of the Coppell Arts Council. Guignon was recognized at the Coppell City Council on Tuesday for his years of service to the city since he is moving away to Denver, Colorado to spend more time with his three children.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

For Clint Bissett, coming to Celina meant being a part of the community

For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home. So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina.
CELINA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fannin County Crash Victim Identified

The DPS has identified the man killed late last week in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 121 in Fannin County as 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport of Whitewright. A vehicle rear-ended his driven by a McKinney man. The impact caused Davenport to veer into opposing traffic and strike Devonport. Date &...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting

DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local ISD Considers Hosting Pride Fest

Princeton Independent School District (ISD) has decided to review its facility use policy after concerns were raised over a request from a local LGBTQ group to use school property for an event. In a special meeting of the Princeton ISD board on January 19, board members heard from residents, some...
PRINCETON, TX

