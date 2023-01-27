Ed Guignon has lived in Coppell for the past 38 years, volunteering his time to things in the city that he has a passion for, such as serving on the parks and recreation board or being a member of the Coppell Arts Council. Guignon was recognized at the Coppell City Council on Tuesday for his years of service to the city since he is moving away to Denver, Colorado to spend more time with his three children.

