FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
This Coppell resident has made a positive impact on the city through his many years of service
Ed Guignon has lived in Coppell for the past 38 years, volunteering his time to things in the city that he has a passion for, such as serving on the parks and recreation board or being a member of the Coppell Arts Council. Guignon was recognized at the Coppell City Council on Tuesday for his years of service to the city since he is moving away to Denver, Colorado to spend more time with his three children.
starlocalmedia.com
For Clint Bissett, coming to Celina meant being a part of the community
For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home. So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Elizabeth Hernandez, who volunteers with the Hope Clinic of McKinney
Elizabeth Hernandez moved to Frisco when she was 10 and today serves as a volunteer with nonprofit Hope Clinic of McKinney, serving as a Spanish language interpreter for patients and medical providers. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
easttexasradio.com
Fannin County Crash Victim Identified
The DPS has identified the man killed late last week in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 121 in Fannin County as 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport of Whitewright. A vehicle rear-ended his driven by a McKinney man. The impact caused Davenport to veer into opposing traffic and strike Devonport. Date &...
Officials: More than a dozen cars caught in Denton County pile-up Monday morning
The Denton County Sheriff’s office says up to 20 cars were involved in a crash on FM 2499 just north of Teasley Lane. The wreck only caused minor injuries but shut down 2499 for several hours
abc7amarillo.com
Fatal Crash: Car veers of US-287, catches fire after vaulting over railroad tracks
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fatal crash happened 11 miles west of Clarendon on Friday at 11:30 p.m. The deceased was a 39-year-old man from Fort Worth who was pronounced dead at the scene by a Donley County Justice of the Peace. The man was not wearing a seatbelt...
WFAA
DFW winter storm updates: Latest weather impacts, road conditions, school closures, warming shelters
DALLAS — North Texas was under a winter storm warning starting Monday, as ice and freezing rain were expected to cause hazardous driving conditions across the area. We're tracking the latest updates, from the forecast to power outages to road conditions, throughout the week. Here's what we know:. Latest...
fox4news.com
SUV crashes into Dallas fire engine protecting emergency vehicles on I-30
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after an SUV crashed into a fire engine that was on scene of another crash on I-30 early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 5 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near N. Hampton Road. The fire engine...
starlocalmedia.com
See how Keep Mesquite Beautiful's new executive director plans to ameliorate his community
Jonathan Chitty is the new executive director and program administrator for Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. Chitty grew up in Grand Saline, Texas and graduated from Mineola High School. He attended Tyler Junior College, where he marched in the Apache Band, and Texas A&M University at Commerce, where he obtained his...
starlocalmedia.com
Learn how the Lewisville Public Library staff is working to bring in more patrons in 2023
The Lewisville Public Library staff has been working for several years to make the library a welcoming space with resources for everyone, planning more events, setting goals, and providing more services than ever in 2023. Read on to find out how library staff are encouraging more residents to use the facility this year.
starlocalmedia.com
Here's which school districts have canceled activities or announced a closure in the Star Local Media area
As winter weather has taken over DFW, multiple school districts have begun announcing closures. This story has been updated as more information is made available.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV, Richardson police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — Police said a 55-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident in Richardson on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:25 p.m. at East Arapaho Road and Westminster Drive. According to police, Lance McGehee was riding a motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of Arapaho while a SUV was...
starlocalmedia.com
Learn how the Carrollton Animal Services Manager works to make a difference in animal’s lives
Travis Caperton oversees the day-to-day operations of Carrollton’s Animal Services Division. When he’s not working, Caperton can be found traveling with his family or learning how to play guitar. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
fox4news.com
Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting
DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
fox4news.com
Man caused officer's gun to discharge after tackling officer, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of crashing into a restaurant Friday night, before leaving the scene and later being involved in another incident, in which police said he tackled an officer, causing her gun to discharge. We don’t why the driver of the sedan reportedly ran from...
Affidavit: Arrest of Prosper ISD board president stems from incident at church
According to an arrest affidavit, Drew Wilborn, 43, allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Considers Hosting Pride Fest
Princeton Independent School District (ISD) has decided to review its facility use policy after concerns were raised over a request from a local LGBTQ group to use school property for an event. In a special meeting of the Princeton ISD board on January 19, board members heard from residents, some...
starlocalmedia.com
UPDATED: Denton County closing facilities Monday and Tuesday due to anticipated inclement weather
This story has been updated with more information. Denton County is closing all facilities beginning at noon on Monday, Jan. 30, due to inclement weather following information from the National Weather Service (NWS).
Fort Worth police find missing child safe
Police say the 11-year-old boy was last seen at about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Frazier Avenue before he was found later that night.
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
