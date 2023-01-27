Read full article on original website
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Hope ChandlerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Tyler, Texas ISD Students Vaping Need Community Service Not a Felony
Could you imagine getting in trouble for all of the mistakes that you have made, especially when you were in high school? For many people reading this article social media wasn’t around or was just gaining popularity, so photos and videos weren’t being shared so much. But it’s my own personal opinion that when dealing with high school kids that make a mistake, we need to lean more on making them do community service and not give them a felony charge.
Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The dirt turned at this week’s groundbreaking for the new UT Tyler Medical Education Building might as well have been cash. From attracting newcomers to the ripple effects of adding a major component to the area’s already booming biomedical industry, leaders call the new UT Tyler School of Medicine an economic game changer for East Texas.
So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
Longview, Texas Adults Can Take Plumbing Classes for Free at Longview High School
Knowing some basic skills to help you around the house is never a bad thing. Basic carpentry skills, basic electrical skills or even some basic plumbing skills are great to know so you can temporarily correct a problem until a professional can fix it properly. Plumbing can be one those features that looks easy to work on but could turn into a pretty daunting task. If you're looking to learn or improve those basic plumbing skills, you can take a free six week course at Longview High School.
Holly Lake community holds benefit for fireman battling cancer
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - With all the issues people have to deal with now from the economy, to social issues, real life crisis sometimes gets lost in the mix. One East Texas community came together today to help one of their own in his battle with cancer. It...
Gov. Abbott, other leaders celebrate groundbreaking of upcoming UT Tyler medical school
TYLER, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the groundbreaking for the UT Tyler medical school building on Monday a "remarkable step forward" for health care access and the local economy. Abbott was joined by several state and local leaders in the education and political arenas for the groundbreaking...
Dog offers EMS paramedics emotional support at UT Health in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has a new and unconventional emotional support four-legged employee. UT Health Air One flight nurse and Apollo's owner, Kristi Wiggins said Apollo is a labradoodle support dog that brings a smile to many at UT Health especially to the EMS crews who experience trauma on the job.
East Texas police departments adding Narcan as a tool to save lives
HALLSVILLE – Police departments throughout East Texas are adding Narcan as a tool to save people’s lives. Hallsville Police Officer Ryan Waldow says he saw a need for access to Narcan while on a call. According to our news partner KETK, Waldow took the initiative to research the medicine and find a way for every officer in his department to have it in their patrol car. Tyler PD has equipped their team with Narcan for more than 3 years and says it works wonders. “So when we get there first, whether we beat the fire department, you know the medical people in the fire department or EMS, it allows us to take that quick action to save a life,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer, Tyler PD. Officer Andy Erbaugh said everyone in the field has to go through training and they keep the drug in the first aid kits in their patrol cars.
Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
Tyler ISD Trustees approves 2023-2024 school year
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved district and Boshears calendars for the 2023-2024 school year Monday evening. “As always, we construct the calendar to meet the annual learning objectives for our students while building in what makes sense for traditional breaks for faculty, staff, and parents,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We have also intentionally added more professional development days throughout the year to support our teachers so they can keep our students on track for successful outcomes.”
3 East Texas school districts receive federal funding for electric buses
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Three East Texas school districts have received federal funding to go toward electric school buses. The Environmental Protection Agency offers rebates to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission models to reduce harmful emissions from older, dirtier buses. This funding is offered because of...
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Recent poll shows record number of Americans postponed medical treatment in 2022
TYLER, Texas — The U.S. has seen the highest inflation rate in more than 40 years, from groceries, to gas, to even health care. According to a poll by Gallup, this caused 38% of Americans to postpone their medical needs last year. Deductibles for medical insurance have reached an extreme high.
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
Dr. Khaliah Camacho Ali doesn't deliver on $1 million donation to Texas African American Museum in Tyler, leaders say
TYLER, Texas — It's been nearly a year since the Texas African American Museum got a the surprise of a lifetime — the pledge of a $1 million donation from Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, the former wife of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. "Dr. Ali made the announcement that...
List of events this weekend in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — From a trail race to a roast battle ending with the anticipated American Football Championship watch party, there is an event for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Jan. 27. The 26th Annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM at Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Caldwell Zoo is trying to boost the population of the Texas Horned Lizard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo has been making big progress to save some of the smallest animals in the state of Texas. The Texas Horned Lizard is the official reptile of the Lone Star State and is currently considered a threatened species. The zoo’s staff are hard at work trying to boost their […]
LIST: Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling classes Monday due to flooding, poor road conditions
RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling classes Monday due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions.
Gov. Abbott to attend UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony
TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will join several University of Texas System and UT Tyler officials Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for Tyler's upcoming medical school. The $308 million Medical Education Building will house UT Tyler’s new School of Medicine. The ceremony will be held at 2...
Boil water notice issued for Tatum Shan-D Water Supply
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Shan-D Water Supply, which serves the Tatum area. Due to a lightning strike that caused reduced system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Shan-D to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
