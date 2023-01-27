ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

San Francisco wants to slow robotaxi rollout over blocked traffic and false 911 calls

San Francisco transportation officials want Waymo and Cruise to slow the expansion of their robotaxi services in the city due to safety concerns, as reported earlier by NBC News. In two letters written to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the officials on San Francisco County’s Transportation Authority say the expansion of either service “is unreasonable,” citing recent incidents involving stopped driverless vehicles blocking traffic and obstructing emergency responders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
beyondchron.org

Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?

The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Proper San Francisco etiquette about BART, tipping, the Giants and more

Every day, San Franciscans confront ethical dilemmas large and small, ranging from existential affordability issues to pedestrian entitlement worthy of an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Objectively defining proper social etiquette is an impossible task, especially when so much comes down to an in-the-moment decision. That's why we consulted the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vice

Where Silicon Valley Roasts Itself

Austin Nasso, Nikita Oster, and Jesse Warren spent years toiling in the tech mines, racking up paychecks and blitzing through code while attempting to ignore the dull, aching feeling of existential boredom. Warren interned at SpaceX and Microsoft before joining a San Francisco startup as a software engineer. Nasso spent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims

After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on Interstate 80 and SR-13 in Oakland

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-80 in Oakland on the morning of Friday, January 27, 2023. The traffic collision was said to have occurred shortly after 9:50 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80 at the southbound State Route 13 connector. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Move Over Arsicault, I Have a New Favorite San Francisco Croissant

Monday is National Croissant Day and in honor of the calorie-laden holiday, Yelp put together a list of the top 30 spots across the U.S. and Canada to grab your own buttery pastry. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the top five recommendations are all in California—but much less of...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP finds homeless woman dead in tent near I-580 in Oakland after cold night

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) –  California Highway Patrol said officers found a dead homeless woman in a tent Monday morning along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland after a cold night. Someone called the CHP at 6:38 a.m. about a person in a blue tent along the Harrison Street off-ramp from westbound Highway 580.Officers responded and when they arrived, they saw the woman was dead. A preliminary investigation indicates no foul play was involved in the death. A CHP spokesperson did not say how she may have died and it is not known if the death was weather-related. Last night in downtown Oakland, temperatures dropped to a low of 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypothermia can even occur at temperatures above 40 degrees if a person becomes chilled by rain, sweat or from submersion in cold water. 
OAKLAND, CA
Eville eye

‘Hit & Run’ near IKEA leaves Pedestrian in Critical Condition

Emeryville Police Officers responded to the 4400 Block of Shellmound Street near IKEA for a report of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian at 1:17 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The victim was treated on the scene for injuries by the Alameda County Fire Department and then transported to a local hospital.
EMERYVILLE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Deadly Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Second Gun Violence Incident at Same Farm in Past Year

One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver charged with DUI after hitting pedestrian in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE -- A San Francisco man was taken into custody on DUI charges Saturday afternoon after he allegedly struck a pedestrian near the IKEA store in Emeryville.An Emeryville police spokesperson said the collision occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Shellmound Street. The victim was treated for major injuries by Alameda County Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old San Francisco man, fled on foot, but was apprehended a few blocks away by police. The driver was identified by witnesses and arrested for felony DUI, fleeing the scene of a collision and gun possession. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700.
EMERYVILLE, CA
