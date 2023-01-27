ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'

The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
The Staten Island Advance

WATCH: Crazed Eagles fans wreak havoc on Philadelphia streets

Death, taxes, and maniacal fans of Philadelphia sports teams celebrating in the streets after a big win. On Sunday, a fourth thing was certain -- that the Philadelphia Eagles would handily defeat the visiting San Francisco 49ers en route to claiming the NFC crown and a Super Bowl berth. Following the Birds’ 31-7 triumph, fans poured out of Lincoln Financial Field and emerged from throughout the city of brotherly love to celebrate the conference-clinching victory in the streets.
The Staten Island Advance

Eli Manning, Giants owner?

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning is a New York Giants legend. He’s won over the hearts of fans, but could he ever take monetary control of the franchise?. Not now. But it’s something that he would like. Want to bet on the NFL?. Manning appeared on The...
