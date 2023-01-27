Read full article on original website
The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
Death, taxes, and maniacal fans of Philadelphia sports teams celebrating in the streets after a big win. On Sunday, a fourth thing was certain -- that the Philadelphia Eagles would handily defeat the visiting San Francisco 49ers en route to claiming the NFC crown and a Super Bowl berth. Following the Birds’ 31-7 triumph, fans poured out of Lincoln Financial Field and emerged from throughout the city of brotherly love to celebrate the conference-clinching victory in the streets.
Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning is a New York Giants legend. He’s won over the hearts of fans, but could he ever take monetary control of the franchise?. Not now. But it’s something that he would like. Want to bet on the NFL?. Manning appeared on The...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Cincinnati Bengals will be out to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs for the second straight year in the AFC championship game Sunday (Jan. 29, 2023). Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS will televise the game but if you don’t have cable you can watch...
PHILADELPHIA -- The San Francisco 49ers battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (Jan. 29, 2023) in the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. The opening kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET. Fox will televise the game but if you don’t have cable you can watch it on Sling...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night.
As soon as the Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator, rumors about acquiring the Green Bay Packers quarterback have been swirling. And ESPN’s Mike Greenberg thinks Rodgers could make all the difference for the Jets. He said on ‘Get Up!’:. “I believe that Aaron...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Empire State Building lit up green after the Philadelphia Eagles took the NFC championship and punched the team’s ticket to the Super Bowl, drawing hundreds of angry responses from furious New Yorkers. The sight may have struck the nerve of Giants fans still...
Quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of the Eagles’ four rushing touchdowns and as Philadelphia soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won...
