Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Kendal Richardson Wants to be the Next Mayor of DallasTom HandyDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Buy or Sell: New Jersey Devils Stanley Cup Odds
The New Jersey Devils put together a stellar first half of the season, but is there value in their current Stanley Cup price?. It hasn’t been a great run for New Jersey over the last half-decade, which has seen them miss the playoffs each year since 2018. That appears to be changing in 2022-23, and there’s merit in looking toward some of their future odds.
Buy or Sell: Buffalo Sabres Qualify for the Postseason
The Buffalo Sabres are one of the NHL’s hottest teams at the end of January and continue to climb up the Eastern Conference standings. With a relatively young roster, this could be the season in which the Sabers finally jump back into playoff relevancy. It’s hard to say for...
Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston
The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
Former Bruins Assistant Jay Pandolfo Shares Why Beanpot Is So Unique
BOSTON — While it might be his first season at the helm of the Boston University men’s hockey team, Terriers head coach Jay Pandolfo is by no means a newcomer to the Beanpot Tournament. Pandolfo won a pair of Beanpot titles during his playing days at BU and he served on the bench when the Terriers hoisted the trophy last season.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84
Former Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Hull, dubbed "The Golden Jet" for his blonde hair, elite speed, and skill, spent 15 seasons in Chicago, helping the team win the Stanley Cup in 1961. A prolific goal scorer, Hall became the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season. His 604 career markers with the Blackhawks remain the franchise’s all-time record.
Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job
Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
Buy or Sell: Pittsburgh Penguins to Win the Eastern Conference
Multiple teams in the Eastern Conference could be the last team standing, but are the Pittsburgh Penguins one of them?. Over the last two decades, the Pens and the Washington Capitals have dominated the headlines in the East. Pittsburgh has had more success than Washington, and there’s more to like about their current group than Washington’s.
Buy or Sell: Washington Capitals Odds to Make Playoffs
The Washington Capitals have an aging core, but they’ve put up good numbers and continue to be a threat as a playoff team. There will come a time when the Capitals will hit a wall, but they’ve demonstrated in the first half that they still have some gas left in the tank. Washington is slowly getting healthier, but there are clear needs the team will have to look at adding before the trade deadline if they have hopes of making noise into April and May.
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 79th Career Game-Winning Goal
The Boston Bruins kicked off the week with an electric win in Canada over the Montreal Canadiens. Patrice Bergeron potted the game-winning goal Tuesday night in the third period, with an assist from Brad Marchand. It was the Captain’s 79th career game-winner, which places him second for game-winning goals in...
Valeri Nichushkin Questionable vs. Blues Saturday
Valeri Nichushkin is questionable to play Saturday for the Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports. Stop me if you have heard this before, but yet another Avalanche player is hurt. This time it’s Nichushkin, who, to be fair, has been hurt quite often this season and is in danger of missing another game. Nichushkin is dealing with an upper-body injury that kept him out of the loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
Bruins Veteran Matt Grzelcyk To Be Inducted Into Beanpot Hall Of Fame
BOSTON — Former Boston University star and current Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will forever be tied to the Beanpot Tournament. The 29-year-old Grzelcyk, along with his father John Grzelcyk, were selected to be inducted into the Beanpot Hall of Fame on Monday during the event’s media day at TD Garden.
Concerns Raised After Rangers Did Not Wear Pride Night Jerseys
The Rangers did celebrate Pride Night by wearing their custom jerseys, and they did use rainbow stick tape during warmups Friday night. New York promoted them in ticket sales materials leading up to the matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. “The Rangers promoted Pride Night to fans by saying players...
Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
Frederik Andersen Stops 24 Shots In Hurricanes Win Over Bruins
The Carolina Hurricanes handed the Boston Bruins a 4-1 loss Saturday night. Frederik Andersen held it down for Carolina between the pipes, making 24 saves out of 25 shots on goal during the contest. For more, check out the “Save of the Game,” presented by TD Bank.
Celtics Owner Reveals NBA Trade Deadline ‘Instructions’ For Brad Stevens
The Boston Celtics are in win-now mode. That much is obvious, as Boston advanced to the NBA Finals last season and sits atop the Eastern Conference standings this season. But Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck reinforced the notion while discussing the team’s approach to the upcoming NBA trade deadline with Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Lose In Carolina, Drop Third Straight
The Bruins dropped their third straight game on Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in a matchup between the top two teams in the NHL. The B’s had a hard time finding scoring opportunities and for the third consecutive game they were unable to score on the power play, going 0-for-6 on the man advantage.
Patrice Bergeron Held Scoreless In Bruins’ Loss To Hurricanes
The Boston Bruins will look to get back into the win column as they head to Toronto on Wednesday, coming away from the Carolina Hurricanes with their third consecutive lost. Patrice Bergeron was highlighted as a player to watch prior to Sunday’s game, but the center was held scoreless in the 4-1 loss.
Marc McLaughlin Makes Bruins Season Debut On Road Trip
Marc McLaughlin was brought up from Providence for the Boston Bruins’ current road trip and made his NHL season debut Saturday night. The Black and Gold rallied to the end but ultimately fell to the Florida Panthers, losing 4-3 in overtime. For more, check out the “Best Comeback” in...
NBA Rumors: Details On Bucks’ Trade Offer For Ex-Celtics Wing
Jae Crowder has yet to play for the Suns in the 2022-23 season, and the clock is ticking for Phoenix to trade the veteran as the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline looms. The former Boston Celtics forward has $10.1 million left on his expiring deal, and the Suns have tried to find a potential suitor for the 32-year-old.
Joe Mazzulla Praises Celtics Star Jaylen Brown For His ‘Resiliency’
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown knew an opportunity to step up in a big moment would come again, but the Celtics star didn’t believe it would come so soon. Boston fell to the New York Knicks on Thursday night after Brown missed two critical free throws that could have lifted the Celtics to a win, but instead, sent them on their way to a third straight loss.
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0