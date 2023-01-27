ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

YAHOO!

Ocala man accused of molesting girl

Editor's note: The State Attorney’s Office on June 29 announced that it will not file criminal charges in this case. In a court filing, prosecutors said that although there was probable cause to make an arrest, based on the facts and circumstances of the case, the likelihood of conviction at trial is slight.
David Alfin ‘Staying Put’ As Palm Coast Mayor Rather than Run for Renner’s House Seat

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin said today he is “staying put.” After over a month’s thought, he has decided to forego a run for Rep. Paul Renner’s House seat. “I’m going to honor my commitment to the folks that voted for me and to the residents of the city Palm Coast to continue to serve as mayor for as long as the residents of Palm Coast consider I’m up to the job,” Alfin said this morning.
COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home

Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
‘Disgusted’ Sheriff Rick Staly Denounces Tyre Nichols Killing as Video Exposes Brutality

“The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and I are deeply saddened and disgusted by the actions of the five former Memphis police officers,” Sheriff Rick Staly said today in a statement issued in late morning, as the nation reacted with shock to a video showing the wanton brutality of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols, 29, died three days later from the injuries he suffered in the beating.
Dramatic Video: Reckless driver leads deputies on high speed chase, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase for deputies in Volusia County. The sheriff's office said on Friday afternoon, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a blue Mercedes traveling north on I-95. Zachary Teytelbaum, 21, took off at high speed, lost his rear bumper and drove recklessly into Flagler County, but was followed by Air One.
