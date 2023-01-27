Read full article on original website
Florida Man Sentenced To Death In Barbaric Beating And Stabbing Of 2 Brothers
A Florida man convicted of brutally beating two brothers to death with a hammer and slitting their throats with a fillet knife, been sentenced to death by lethal injection. On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson, convicted murderer of
YAHOO!
Ocala man accused of molesting girl
Editor's note: The State Attorney’s Office on June 29 announced that it will not file criminal charges in this case. In a court filing, prosecutors said that although there was probable cause to make an arrest, based on the facts and circumstances of the case, the likelihood of conviction at trial is slight.
Judge sentences Putnam County man convicted in 2 boys’ murder to death
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — WARNING: Some details of this case are disturbing. A judge decided Friday that a Putnam County man convicted of killing two boys in 2020 will receive the death penalty. Judge Howard McGillin told Mark Wilson, “May God have mercy on your soul,” before he was...
flaglerlive.com
11-Year-Old Faces Felony for Threatening to Put 30 Bullets in a Buddy Taylor Middle Student
An 11-year-old sixth grader was arrested and charged with a second-degree felony for threatening to shoot a student at Buddy Taylor Middle School as a result of an argument over a girl. Such arrests are more often than not the result of children making errant statements and bad jokes. That...
Police: Man accused in vehicular homicide of Clay County 23-year-old died before going to trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The man accused in a fiery crash that led to the death of Clay County 23-year-old Gavin Conroy has died, the Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. A Clay County overnight watch commander...
Flagler County Sheriff condemns actions of police officers in Tyre Nichols video
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Memphis publicly released bodyworn camera video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols Friday. The brutality in the video has been likened to the 1991 police beating of Rodney King. Nichols died three days after the beating, which leading to...
WCJB
Community members remember a former Putnam County sheriff’s deputy
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Community members, friends, and family remembered a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy. On Saturday, the community gathered to remember the life of former deputy Erick Kuleski. He was raised in Crescent City and was proud of his community. Not only did he serve the community as...
WESH
Volusia County teen accused of shooting at deputies sentenced to 20 years
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County teen accused of shooting at deputies during a break-in has pleaded no contest to three charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
News4Jax.com
Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that a man accused of causing a fiery four-car wreck in Clay County that proved deadly has died. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Clifford Ringer, 41, who was charged in a crash last year that killed a 23-year-old man who was severely burned, has died.
flaglerlive.com
David Alfin ‘Staying Put’ As Palm Coast Mayor Rather than Run for Renner’s House Seat
Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin said today he is “staying put.” After over a month’s thought, he has decided to forego a run for Rep. Paul Renner’s House seat. “I’m going to honor my commitment to the folks that voted for me and to the residents of the city Palm Coast to continue to serve as mayor for as long as the residents of Palm Coast consider I’m up to the job,” Alfin said this morning.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home
Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
flaglerlive.com
‘Disgusted’ Sheriff Rick Staly Denounces Tyre Nichols Killing as Video Exposes Brutality
“The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and I are deeply saddened and disgusted by the actions of the five former Memphis police officers,” Sheriff Rick Staly said today in a statement issued in late morning, as the nation reacted with shock to a video showing the wanton brutality of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols, 29, died three days later from the injuries he suffered in the beating.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
‘Irreparable damage’: Hurricanes Ian, Nicole permanently shutter popular Flagler County restaurant
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The building that housed a popular Flagler County restaurant for the better part of seven years is set to be demolished, county officials recently announced. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Bull Creek Fish Camp, which opened in 2014, suffered major damage...
News4Jax.com
‘She can’t be replaced’: This week marks 33 years since Clay County woman’s brutal murder
CLAY COUNTY,Fla. – The last week of January is one Cheryl Turner always dreads. It’s when she thinks about her little sister, Teryl Orcutt, the most. “I miss a lot of things. I miss the fact that I can’t talk to her,” Turner said. “If we had cellphones then, I’d probably still have her voice on one of my answering things.”
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy helps resident after vehicle runs over mattress on Highway 441
A Marion County resident and cancer survivor recently reached out to the sheriff’s office to thank a deputy who helped her when a large item became lodged under her vehicle on U.S. Highway 441. On October 22, 2022, the resident was traveling on U.S. Highway 441 when her truck...
Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth
A traveling Florida drug dealer was arrested after authorities learned of a scheduled drop of dope and intercepted the goods. According to investigators, on January 23, 2023, detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take
cbs12.com
Dramatic Video: Reckless driver leads deputies on high speed chase, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase for deputies in Volusia County. The sheriff's office said on Friday afternoon, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a blue Mercedes traveling north on I-95. Zachary Teytelbaum, 21, took off at high speed, lost his rear bumper and drove recklessly into Flagler County, but was followed by Air One.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services Hosting Opioid Response Recognition Training Saturday
Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services is hosting a free Opioid Response Recognition Training on Saturday, January 28, at 9:00 AM at St. James Baptist Church, 609 State St. in Bunnell. Pam Birtolo, Executive Director of Flagler OARS will facilitate the training. “The training will include how to recognize an overdose,...
