Read full article on original website
Related
Bluey Announces New Album Dance Mode, Shares Title Track: Stream
Australian children’s series Bluey has made it easier for parents to track down music from the show by announcing a new soundtrack album titled Dance Mode, out April 21st. Bluey: Dance Mode! features 17 new recordings of songs originally composed by Joff Bush across all three seasons of the show. Highlights from the album include “The BeeeeeOOP Walk,” “Rain (Boldly in the Pretend),” and “Cat Squad.” See the artwork and tracklist below; pre-orders are ongoing.
The FADER
Yves Tumor announces new album, 2023 tour dates
Yves Tumor has announced details of new album. The fantastically titled Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) will be released on March 17 via Warp. The album's lead single, "Echolalia" is streaming now. Check out the Gulliver's Travels-esque video below. The...
hypebeast.com
Yves Tumor Announces Fifth Studio Album, Shares Lead Single “Echolalia”
Yves Tumor is known for pushing the boundaries of pop music with an eclectic and original sound that draws from genres spanning rock, psychedelia, electronica and beyond. On their newly-announced forthcoming album, the artist is looking to take their music a step further with new forms of experimentation and exploration.
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Green Day Reveal Nimrod 25th Anniversary Box Set with Unreleased Music: Stream
Green Day have unveiled a new box set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their fifth album, Nimrod. Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition contains the 1997 LP along with a compilation of demos and a live recording from a headlining show at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory on November 14th, 1997, one month after the album’s release. The 14-track demo set features early takes of album cuts like “Nice Guys Finish Last” and “Walking Alone” as well as unreleased songs like “Tre Polka” and “You Irritate Me” and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.”
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Barrett Strong, Motown Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 81
Barrett Strong, whose songwriting made him a key figure in the early days of Motown, has died at the age of 81. Strong was born in West Point, Mississippi in 1941, and grew up in Detroit, Michigan. He was first introduced to the music industry in the late 1950s, when he began singing with local gospel and doo-wop groups. It was during this time that he caught the attention of Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records, who signed Strong to the label as a solo artist in 1959.
Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’
Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised, which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022. Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in...
Tom Verlaine, Frontman of Television, Dead at 73
Tom Verlaine, frontman, guitarist, and chief songwriter of seminal guitar rock band Television, has died at the age of 73. Verlaine passed away on Saturday following a “brief illness,” according to Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith. “He died peacefully in New York City, surrounded by close friends. His vision and his imagination will be missed,” Smith said in a statement.
Milwaukee Metal Fest Returns in 2023 with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, and More
Milwaukee Metal Fest, which has been dormant since 2007, will return this year with a jam-packed lineup. Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, and more will play the three-day fest Memorial Day weekend (May 26th-28th) at the The Rave/Eagles Club. Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta purchased the rights to the Milwaukee...
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream
The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Island, and they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant...
Television’s Marquee Moon: The Story of a Band, City, and Guitar Rock Masterpiece
This article was original published in February 2017 to coincide with Marquee Moon’s 40th anniversary. It is being republished today in light of Tom Verlaine’s passing. If ever a band was a product of a particular time and place, it’s Television. If ever there was a record indebted to that same time and place, it’s Marquee Moon.
Watch Ben Stiller and Bob Odenkirk dress up as Metallica in 1992
Metallica's Enter Sandman gets a loving but cheeky spoof from Ben Stiller and future Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk
U2 Share Reimagined Version of “With or Without You”: Stream
U2 are gearing up to release Songs of Surrender, an album featuring reimagined recordings of 40 of the storied band’s songs. Ahead of the collection’s debut, the band has shared a new version of their 1987 hit “With or Without You,” which you can listen to below.
The War on Drugs Perform “Victim” on Austin City Limits: Exclusive
Beloved live music show Austin City Limits continues its 48th season on PBS this week with a performance from The War on Drugs. The band’s full set doesn’t air until January 28th, but until then, Consequence has an exclusive premiere of their rendition of “Victim,” which you can watch below.
Twisted Sister Reunite for First Performance in Six Years: Recap, Photos and Video
The sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala took place at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, on Thursday (January 26th), with the legendary Twisted Sister getting their spot in the Hall. Hosted by metal radio staple Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Ranking, the event celebrated not only the career of Twisted Sister, but of fellow inductees Raven, Lou Gramm, Doug Aldrich, and Chris Impellitteri.
Consequence
Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 1