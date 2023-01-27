Barrett Strong, whose songwriting made him a key figure in the early days of Motown, has died at the age of 81. Strong was born in West Point, Mississippi in 1941, and grew up in Detroit, Michigan. He was first introduced to the music industry in the late 1950s, when he began singing with local gospel and doo-wop groups. It was during this time that he caught the attention of Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records, who signed Strong to the label as a solo artist in 1959.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO