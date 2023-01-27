ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Chicago

Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
AURORA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Winterfest in Beloit is underway

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!. Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog...
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

UW Health has renamed its clinic on Marchesano Drive in Rockford

ROCKFORD — UW Health has officially renamed its Riverwest Clinic to UW Health Marchesano Dr. Clinic. The name change is part of UW Health’s work to create consistency across facility names for the health system formerly known as SwedishAmerican to UW Health in Wisconsin. The name changes began in September 2021 with the main hospital on East State Street being renamed UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Galaxy Hair Studio reveals location of new downtown Rockford space

ROCKFORD — Galaxy Hair Studio has revealed the location of its new downtown salon and spa suites as it prepares to relocate it Roscoe shop. The studio’s owner, Michelle Waller, told the Rock River Current earlier this month that she was committed to moving to downtown, although it wouldn’t be in the space at 333 E. State St. where coming soon signs had hung for months.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Northern Illinois University introducing newest mascot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northern Illinois University is introducing its newest mascot.Say hello to Mission III. He came to campus Friday to meet cheerleaders, the dance team, and ROTC cadets.The 3-month-old Siberian Husky will spend most of next year learning his duties with the help of the current mascot, Mission II who's retiring.
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Massive crash shuts traffic on I-39/I-90 near Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A massive multi-vehicle crash on snowy Interstate 90 has snarled traffic for hours, officials said Friday. Estimates by the Wisconsin State Patrol said 40 to 50 cars were involved. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police are working on several multi-vehicle accidents in the area, resulting from a crash that […]
BELOIT, WI
rejournals.com

Avison Young negotiates sale of multi-tenant 650,000-square-foot industrial building

Avison Young has negotiated the sale of a multi-tenant 35-acre land site at 4500 Kishwaukee Street in Rockford, Illinois, on behalf of HSA Commercial Real Estate. Avison Young Principals Erik Foster and Mike Wilson, based in the firm’s Chicago office and leaders of Avison Young’s U.S. industrial capital markets team, represented the seller, HSA Commercial Real Estate; the buyer was a private investor.
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX2Now

Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
WIFR

Quartet of local high school cheer teams advance to IHSA State Finals

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cheer teams from across the state look to be one of the top-five teams in their sectional divisions to clinch a spot at the state finals. Belvidere North High School hosted one of the cheer sectionals and four local high school teams will make the trip to Bloomington, Illinois next week to compete for a state championship.
BELVIDERE, IL

