Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

UofL expected to announce Cardinal Stadium naming rights Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected to come Monday on potential naming rights for Cardinal Stadium after nearly five years without a sponsor. The University of Louisville Board of Trustees will meet Monday as interim President Lori Gonzalez and Athletics Director Josh Heird will make a special announcement about the football program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

A look at progress on Churchill Downs' massive paddock project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hard hats are required at Churchill Downs, where the iconic paddock is more of a construction site these days. The paddock is undergoing a $200 million redesign. It won’t be finished until 2024, so there will be a temporary paddock at Derby 149 this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Day Trip to New Albany

We decided to spend a mother-daughter day in New Albany, Indiana. I was amazed at all the great places to shop, eat, and visit. New Albany has something for everyone and is the perfect size for a day from from Louisville. There are many places to eat, unique shops, learning opportunities, and so many places to get any treat you want!
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Cardinal Stadium renamed 'L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly five years later, the University of Louisville has renamed the football program's home stadium. During a special meeting Monday afternoon, UofL's Board of Trustees voted to name Cardinal Stadium the "L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium." The 20-year, $41-million contract ensures naming rights for the football...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
CORYDON, IN
WHAS11

The Vault: A look at the career of journalist Diane Sawyer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11's The Vault revisits an interview with Diane Sawyer and former anchor and reporter Rachel Platt. By 1993, Diane Sawyer had become one of the most recognized and respected faces in broadcast journalism. She may be in New York now but folks here in Louisville no...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Zoo hosts job fair for seasonal positions starting in March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo hosted a job fair on Saturday for a variety of positions. The zoo offered seasonal positions in admissions, education, guest services, membership, front desk, horticulture and rides and attractions. People who are hired will receive training in their area. "We basically double our...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
LOUISVILLE, KY

