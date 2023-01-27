ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police. Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
860wacb.com

Search Continues For Hickory Man Suspected Of Disposing Body

Authorities are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a Hickory man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Catawba County man. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Mark Anthony Ortiz, 24, since July of 2022. Ortiz is charged with felonious disposal of a body and felony obstruction of justice in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old Anthony John Jaworsky according to a news release.
HICKORY, NC
WXII 12

Teen dead in Dobson, deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old in Dobson Sunday. At approximately 10:04 a.m., the Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to an unattended death. When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen dead...
DOBSON, NC
WBTV

NCSHP: Gaston County crash leaves High Shoals woman dead

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died after a car crash Monday morning in Gaston County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened on White Jenkins Road. The driver, Kayla Hicks, 29, from High Shoals, N.C., was driving south when she ran off the road to the right striking a driveway culvert, mailbox and overturned.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated

On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

One fatality after car crash on I-40, deputies say

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff office has confirmed one fatality after a crash on Interstate 40, Friday night. The westbound lanes of I-40 were closed at mile marker 174 near Farmington Road at approximately 7:20 p.m. Click the video player above to watch related headline from WXII...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A body found by Burke County authorities earlier this month has been identified as that of a man who went missing last summer. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched the woods near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs on Jan. 11 for Philip Carter, who was last seen walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road on June 22, 2022.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
K97.5

NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
FOREST CITY, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Charge Statesville Woman

37-year old Michelle D Terrell of Statesville was arrested early Thursday morning by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. She was taken into custody in Stony Point and charged with second-degree trespassing. Terrell was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $5.000. March 13th is a scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Into the Woods Jr. to be presented in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players are presenting the musical Into the Woods Jr., at the Norvell Theater. Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into the Woods Jr. features all of the familiar...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Maiden Police Arrest Suspect On Multiple Counts

21-year-old David Lapete Lynn, Jr., whose address was not listed, was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Maiden Police Officers. He’s charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, financial card theft, misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. Lynn was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $15,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
MAIDEN, NC

