Looking at winter options for spotted sea trout; county creeks the go-to during chilly times
Spotted sea trout is a staple for many of us starting in late fall and continuing throughout winter. Where? That leads us to fish the local creeks where many of the fish overwinter, whether off the New, White Oak or Neuse rivers and also the productive waters of the Highway 24 Creeks off Bogue Sound.
Temporary shellfish closures announced in Carteret County
State officials announced Monday the immediate temporary closure of shellfish waters. The temporary closures are due to rainfall and resultant runoff. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy B. Rawls, upon the recommendation of State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson, Department of Health and Human Services, announced the temporary closures. It...
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport names new Airport Operations Manager
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) has hired a new Airport Operations Manager. The airport names Patrick Manzo as its new Airport Operations Manager. Manzo has held the interim operations manager position, and will be primarily responsible for Airfield and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF)...
New chapter begins for Black teachers’ old meeting space
SWANSBORO – His parents did not tell him why they brought him to Hammocks Beach State Park. As a child, Dwayne Patterson did not think to ask. The summer day trips with his mom from their home in Kinston to Bear Island were a beach escape they routinely enjoyed when his father, a high school agriculture teacher, would bring some of his students to camp.
Atlantic Beach names new town manager
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a new manager at the helm for one coastal town. On Monday, John O’Daniel was unanimously voted by the town council to become the new town manager of Atlantic Beach. We’re told he was chosen through a recruitment process by Development Associates, LLC.
Area Death Notices - Jan. 29, 30 & 31
Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Douglas "Doug"...
More of U.S. 70 in Craven County to be upgraded
NEW BERN, N.C. -– Another segment of an important corridor in eastern North Carolina will be upgraded to interstate standards, thanks to a $242 million state contract awarded last week. The N.C. Department of Transportation will improve 6.4 miles of U.S. 70 roughly between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass, as this blue line on a […]
Carnie Hedgepeth progressing ‘so far beyond’ expectations during recovery
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is “continuing to progress past what any of the doctors ever imagined him to be” while recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident last June, according to acting Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk. Hedgepeth returned home in October after receiving treatment at a rehab […]
Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
Jacksonville police investigating crash that killed 81-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to a Jacksonville Public Safety media release, a preliminary investigation into the crash shows that Rudolf Batts, 77, was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck south in the center lane of Western Boulevard and entered the […]
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to nab people suspected of bringing drugs into Onslow County. Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police and NCIS conducted the joint operation that arrested 35 people, and five others on parole violations. Deputies say those arrested on drug...
Two men sent to prison on charges related to overdose death of Onslow County man
ONSLOW COUNTY — Two men have been convicted and sentenced to prison after the 2020 death of Paul Disorbo. Law enforcement went to the Onslow County man's residence the day after roommates of Disorbo reported finding him not breathing. Disorbo was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital where he later died.
