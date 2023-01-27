Read full article on original website
Icy road causes crash that injures 4 in Henry County
A Chillicothe man was spared injury, but three of his passengers were among four people injured in an accident Sunday evening in Henry County in west central Missouri. Sixty-six-year-old Mark Miller of Chillicothe was the driver of a truck that was hit by another truck at an intersection of two lettered routes. Taken by EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton were 36-year-old Blaze Counts, 41-year-old Elmo Fannon, and 58-year-old Mark Doleman, all of Windsor. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
Unemployment rates for northern Missouri counties as of December 2022
Unemployment rates among northern Missouri counties were either above or below two percent for December, the most recent month available. The Missouri unemployment rate is two point three (2.8%) percent. Grundy County has a rate of 2.3% with 94 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,129. In November,...
Trenton Park Board to meet on Wednesday, February 1st
The Trenton Park Board meets Wednesday, February 1, to discuss the 2023-24 park department budget. Other topics include a discussion on summer help and items to be considered surplus. Reports also are listed from the park department committees and the park superintendent. The Trenton Park Board meeting is an open...
Fire Call On Clay Street
A report of a structure fire summoned Chillicothe Fire Department to apartment 1 at 420 Clay Street. The call came in Thursday at about 10:05 pm and they arrived in a couple of minutes. While en route, they were advised it was a fire in a pot on the stove.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department conducts alcohol compliance checks at 14 locations
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports there was one alleged violation when an alcohol compliance check was conducted on Friday. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department worked with the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force to conduct compliance checks at 14 locations in Chillicothe and Livingston County. Grant money was...
Livingston County Health Center to offer free cholesterol testing
To raise awareness about heart health, the Livingston County Health Center has announced the opportunity for free cholesterol testing, by appointment only, on Tuesdays in February. Testing will be performed on every Tuesday in February from 8 to 10 am by appointment only for Livingston County residents. A spokesman for...
Troopers Arrest Two
Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Thursday. At about 3:05 pm in Chariton County, 59-year-old Kelly P Jones of Keytesville was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated – persistent offender and for alleged failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was processed and released.
Obituary: Alice Ann (Sharp) Wegenka
Alice Ann (Sharp) Wegenka, 86, a resident of Atlantic, Iowa, and former Trenton, Missouri area resident passed away as the sun was rising, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Exira Care Center, Exira, Iowa. Mrs. Wegenka was born November 25, 1936, in Trenton, Missouri the daughter of Luster May and Alma...
MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63
Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
Edina teen injured after UTV overturned
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Edina teen was seriously injured on Wednesday in a UTV crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report. The 14-year-old boy was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV when it traveled of the right side of a private drive and overturned, the report said.
Chillicothe police to seek charges against individual who refused to follow directives, then drove from scene
Chillicothe police say charges of resisting lawful detention would be sought after an individual refused orders Saturday night. Officers responded to the 400 block of Mack Street to contact a person who repeatedly called 911 requesting an escort home. The caller mentioned seeing people out to get him. Officers speaking to the subject determined him to possibly be in a state of drug-induced psychosis and noted the individual was in a locked vehicle and refused to exit.
Lamberts balance diversified farm, family and commodity groups
LACLEDE, Mo. — Matt and Kate Lambert are always looking for ways to improve their farming operation, to find what works best, to improve efficiency. Managing a diversified farm, a full-time job in ag finance, involvement with state commodity boards and a family, time is an important resource. The...
Rural Trenton man faces charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child
A rural Trenton man has been arrested for allegedly injuring another person during an incident on January 18th. Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Peterson has been charged with a felony of 3rd-degree assault and a misdemeanor of 2nd-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Bond is $25,000 cash. Peterson was arrested on Saturday and is to appear on February 14th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Obituary & Services: Ronald Gene Banner
Ronald Gene Banner, 77, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Milan Health Care Center in Milan. Ronnie was born on March 4, 1945, to Eddie and Dorothy Banner. He spent his entire life in Milan, graduating from Milan High School in 1963. On September 23, 1972, Ronnie married Patricia Hayes and she survives of the home. Also surviving are two sons, Rodney (Tennille) Banner and Ricky Banner all of Milan, and grandchildren, Katie, Kourtney, Zack, Josh, Delaney, and Jaylee Banner. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings, James, Lloyd, Leonard, Keith, Francis, and Cleta.
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
Thomsen arraigned on child molestation
Eagleville, MO: Allen Thomsen of Eagleville pleaded not guilty to child molestation charges during his arraignment last Thursday in the Harrison County Circuit Court.
Live Music in Macon this Weekend
There will be a lot of great music being performed at various local venues this weekend. Fans of rock and roll, rap, rockabilly, jazz, and even mystic rock music will be able to find a live performance that satisfies their ears somewhere in Macon. Here are just a few of the interesting live music events taking place in Middle Georgia this weekend.
Yes, There’s a Town in Missouri Home to the World’s Largest Goose
Welp, this is something you don't see every day. A town in Missouri is known to have the World's Largest Goose named Maxie. You will find Maxis in Sumner, Missouri(the Wild Goose Capital of the World) where she has been placed since 1974. Maxie is a 40-foot tall and wing span of 62 feet sculpture of a goose that has set the small town of Sumner on the map. Kansas City sculptor David Jackson created Maxie, which was backed by the Missouri governor to be put together at the time.
