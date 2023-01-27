A Chillicothe man was spared injury, but three of his passengers were among four people injured in an accident Sunday evening in Henry County in west central Missouri. Sixty-six-year-old Mark Miller of Chillicothe was the driver of a truck that was hit by another truck at an intersection of two lettered routes. Taken by EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton were 36-year-old Blaze Counts, 41-year-old Elmo Fannon, and 58-year-old Mark Doleman, all of Windsor. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

HENRY COUNTY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO