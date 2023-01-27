Read full article on original website
Illinois Gov. Pritzker hits DeSantis, warns of Florida's 'racist and homophobic laws' amid AP controversy
J.B. Pritzker is criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his administration blocked the College Board's African American Studies AP from being taught in the state.
Florida House dress code: No skirts more than an inch above the knee. Is this 2023? | Opinion
Women, say goodbye to your sleeveless tops when the Florida House is in session. The sight of your upper arms is too much for the hallowed halls of the Legislature.
A fishing license in Florida
A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
‘That it’s scary:” Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida House lawmakers are requesting documents and information relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from colleges and universities. University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin said lawmakers have the right to request this information. “If the elected officials in the state of Florida need...
DeSantis came to Miami to fight bail reform. Hours later, judge agrees to back off
Gov. Ron DeSantis warns he’ll block “rogue” judges from going soft on crime. Message received.
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors say the new restrictions will create significant election reporting delays and a slew of costs for local election offices, and could disenfranchise large numbers of voters.
Donald Trump Backs Ron DeSantis' Florida Foe
"He doesn't like him, but doesn't want the blood on his hands," an unnamed DeSantis ally once said of the Florida governor's relationship with Joe Gruters.
The Nation Gasps as Civil Rights Lawyers Prepare to Sue DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 261696078 © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Well-known civil rights lawyer Ben Crump plans to sue Florida Governor DeSantis over the state's denial of an African American studies course.
Pasco Republican leader urges county commissioners to end budget dispute
Casually dressed in a hoodie and jeans, James Mallo stood before the Pasco County Commission this week and urged the board to end the ongoing legal spat with Pasco County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Nickki Alvarez-Sowles. He said he wasn’t wearing a specific title that day, but...
Which States are Large Numbers of Relocators to Florida Coming From? What Counties are They Going To?
Many believe that driver's license exchange data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is a reliable indicator of where relocators to Florida are coming from. That's because changing one's driver's license to a Florida version shows a desire to become a permanent resident.
Florida Amendment Would Ban Students from Using Social Media in Schools
Social networks may be banned in Florida schools if a recently filed amendment passes Florida Legislature and gets signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier this week, Florida State Representative Brad Yeager filed an amendment that would require Florida schools to block students from accessing social media sites through the use of internet access provided by a school district. The legislation also seeks to implement social media safety education in grades 6 through 12.
Is Florida trying to destroy public schools in the name of parental choice? Sure looks like it | Opinion
“As usual, the devil is in the details. Republicans have given zero information on how much this will cost taxpayers,” Herald Editorial Board writes | Opinion
Nonprofit forms committee to investigate Florida academic freedom
The American Association of University Professors announced a special committee to investigate academic freedom in Florida, after an AP studies course was rejected by officials.
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim goes one-on-one with Republican Congresswoman and former judge and Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee on what she expects to unfold in the coming months on Capitol Hill., including divisions within the Republican caucus, the possible exclusion of certain democrats from committee assignments, and the possible replacement of the existing tax system with a sales tax system. Guest: U.S Rep. Laurel Lee/(R) DISTRICT 15 – WEST-CENTRAL FLORIDA
DeSantis is getting tough on crime, pushing what’s popular, but not necessarily right | Opinion
The proposed “no cash” bail system for Miami-Dade County might be dead.
UNF professors: Proposed regulations threaten quality of higher education in Florida
To paraphrase an old adage, if something isn't broken, why fix it? While Florida ranks poorly against other states on many dimensions, such as health and housing, higher education remains a bright shining light. According to U.S. News & World Report, Florida is ranked No. 1 in higher education. Furthermore,...
Ron DeSantis' 'Scary' Actions Will 'Exacerbate' Teacher Shortage: Educator
"Teachers want to teach with autonomy and authenticity, and so they want to be able to teach real and true factual history," Karla Hernández said on Sunday.
Biden administration: More than 1M Floridians got approval for federal student debt relief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For a short few weeks, millions of Americans making less than $125,000 a year were able to apply for up to $20,000 in federal student debt relief. In that time, more than 1 million Floridians had their applications fully approved and sent to loan servicers for debt forgiveness, according to new data released by the Biden administration.
Gov. DeSantis: Do the right thing and reverse your stand on AP course
The board of directors and supporters of the Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium (FDBWC) find Gov. Ron DeSantis’s decision to ban AP African American Studies a direct violation of Florida Statue 1003.42 (2) (H). We are cognizant that the Individual Freedom Act, HB 7, also known as the Stop W.O.K.E. Act (Wrong to our Kids and Employees), does not supersede the law that requires the history of African Americans to be included in the instructional teaching of...
