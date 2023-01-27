ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Oscar

A fishing license in Florida

A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
FLORIDA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Florida Amendment Would Ban Students from Using Social Media in Schools

Social networks may be banned in Florida schools if a recently filed amendment passes Florida Legislature and gets signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier this week, Florida State Representative Brad Yeager filed an amendment that would require Florida schools to block students from accessing social media sites through the use of internet access provided by a school district. The legislation also seeks to implement social media safety education in grades 6 through 12.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff

MIAMI -- Jim goes one-on-one with Republican Congresswoman and former judge and Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee on what she expects to unfold in the coming months on Capitol Hill., including divisions within the Republican caucus, the possible exclusion of certain democrats from committee assignments, and the possible replacement of the existing tax system with a sales tax system.                 Guest:     U.S Rep. Laurel Lee/(R) DISTRICT 15 – WEST-CENTRAL FLORIDA
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Gov. DeSantis: Do the right thing and reverse your stand on AP course

The board of directors and supporters of the Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium (FDBWC) find Gov. Ron DeSantis’s decision to ban AP African American Studies a direct violation of Florida Statue 1003.42 (2) (H). We are cognizant that the Individual Freedom Act, HB 7, also known as the Stop W.O.K.E. Act (Wrong to our Kids and Employees), does not supersede the law that requires the history of African Americans to be included in the instructional teaching of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy