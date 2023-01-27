ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST OFFICIALS ADD 2 MORE FINALISTS TO CITY MANAGER SHORTLIST

Now there are five — finalists, that is, for the Key West city manager job. The city commission on Jan. 18 added two names to the list of three finalists recommended by the appointed search committee. At the Jan. 18 city commission meeting, officials added applicants Lisa Hendrickson and...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

HEALTH DEPARTMENT APPOINTS DR. CARLA FRY AS ADMINISTRATOR AND HEALTH OFFICER

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County (DOH-Monroe) has announced the appointment of Dr. Carla Fry as its new administrator and health officer. Fry joined DOH-Monroe in December 2021 as nursing director. She was promoted to assistant county health department director in October 2022 when Mary Vanden Brook retired from the department.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
CAPE CORAL, FL
keysweekly.com

GOOD-NEWS STORY: KEY WEST KID WINS BIKE & DONATES IT TO ANOTHER KID

Stories like these do the heart good. Local kids were asked to design a logo for this year’s Paddle for Paws, an annual kayak and paddleboard excursion off Cudjoe Key whose entry fees benefitted the Florida Keys SPCA. Michael Barrett, a 10-year-old fifth grader at Poinciana Elementary School, won...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

SUPERINTENDENT DECISION LOOMS FOR SCHOOL BOARD

The school district has 18 months to find its next superintendent. Theresa Axford retires in July 2024, and school board members face a decision: National search, internal promotion or national search then internal promotion. Four public speakers at the Jan. 24 school board meeting — some representing conservative political organizations...
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

MEET SUSIE PUSKEDRA: ESTATE-SALE MAVEN SEES IT ALL

Over the past 11 years, Susie Puskedra has given treasure-hunting a whole new meaning for Lower Keys islanders. When a house is sold and the owners need help disposing of the goods inside, Susie’s Key West Estate Sales makes it happen, ultimately recycling everything from fine antique furniture and high-end linens to “a half bottle of Windex.”
KEY WEST, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Large amount of cocaine recovered floating in Keys waters

Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in the Lower Keys on Monday and turned over to federal law enforcement. The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Three bundles — each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine — with...
BIG PINE KEY, FL
dallasexpress.com

Woman Rescued from Storm Drain for Third Time

Lyndsey Jane Kennedy, 44, of Key West, Florida, needed to be rescued from a drainpipe last week for the third time in two years. Firefighters helped Kennedy out once again after she got herself caught in a powerful current while swimming in a canal on January 18, Fox News reported.
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy