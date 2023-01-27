ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

GOOD-NEWS STORY: KEY WEST KID WINS BIKE & DONATES IT TO ANOTHER KID

Stories like these do the heart good. Local kids were asked to design a logo for this year’s Paddle for Paws, an annual kayak and paddleboard excursion off Cudjoe Key whose entry fees benefitted the Florida Keys SPCA. Michael Barrett, a 10-year-old fifth grader at Poinciana Elementary School, won...
KEY WEST, FL
SUPERINTENDENT DECISION LOOMS FOR SCHOOL BOARD

The school district has 18 months to find its next superintendent. Theresa Axford retires in July 2024, and school board members face a decision: National search, internal promotion or national search then internal promotion. Four public speakers at the Jan. 24 school board meeting — some representing conservative political organizations...
MARATHON, FL
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
MIAMI, FL
MEET SUSIE PUSKEDRA: ESTATE-SALE MAVEN SEES IT ALL

Over the past 11 years, Susie Puskedra has given treasure-hunting a whole new meaning for Lower Keys islanders. When a house is sold and the owners need help disposing of the goods inside, Susie’s Key West Estate Sales makes it happen, ultimately recycling everything from fine antique furniture and high-end linens to “a half bottle of Windex.”
KEY WEST, FL

