Border Security Update: Rick Scott Visits Immigration Crisis Area in Marathon, FloridaMatt O'HernMarathon, FL
Paradise Awaits in The Florida KeysLibby Shively McAvoyMarathon, FL
The Heat’s on at El Molcajete Mexican RestaurantJ.M. LesinskiKey Colony Beach, FL
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensIslamorada, FL
US Rep. Frost calls on Florida Senate to hold DeSantis accountable in Warren suspension
Florida's youngest U.S. Representative, Maxwell Frost, is urging state senators to act against what he calls an abuse of power by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis blasts Biden for leaving Florida out to dry amid maritime migrant surge
The Coast Guard is not getting enough support from the Biden administration as migrant flood into South Florida via the straits, coming from Cuba and Haiti, DeSantis says.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis
How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
Florida’s Senator Rick Scott Blames Southern Border Crisis for Rising Fentanyl Deaths in the Sunshine State
Republican's comments made after roundtable event in Volusia County. Late on January 5, Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott took to Twitter to air his frustration at the ongoing border crisis between the United States and Mexico, which he blames for the rising number of deaths attributed to the drug Fentanyl, in the Sunshine State.
Judge refuses DeSantis administration’s request to toss migrant flights lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County Circuit Court judge on Friday refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Ron DeSantis brought by a North Miami Beach state senator who has accused Florida’s governor of illegally using taxpayer funds to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last September.
GOP members brand Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a 'paper tiger' who could 'screw up or fade'
Republicans considering a presidential bid are holding off from making official announcements to see if Ron DeSantis makes a critical misstep, their advisors say.
Think DeSantis Can Beat Trump In GOP Race? Not If This Happens, Polls Show
The 2024 presidential election is around 22 months away but could heat up as a big topic in 2023. Three candidates currently lead the way in polls ahead of the next presidential election. Here’s a look at one big factor that may decide who wins the Republican nomination:. What...
Florida Keys Emerge as an Immigration Crisis Hot Spot
Hundreds of refugees have arrived in Florida’s southernmost county since New Year’s Day, prompting legislators at the state and local level to call for border protection improvements from the federal government.
DeSantis ally warns against donating to ‘Ready for Ron’ as PAC plans to spend $3.3M on ads
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is keeping his distance from Ready for Ron, a PAC that says it will spend $3 million to convince DeSantis to run for president
White House Says Florida Gov. DeSantis Is “Creating A Problem” With Illegal Migrants
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling the activation of the Florida National Guard (FNG) last week a “political stunt.” DeSantis ordered the FNG activated in response to an increase of Cuban and Haitian migrants arriving in the Florida Keys.
Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Manages to Make Ron DeSantis Look Less Awful
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received a flamethrower for Christmas from her staff and photos online showed her giddily incinerating a pile of trash. She has now attempted the political equivalent by siccing her mouthpiece—the perfectly named Ian Fury—on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s a fight involving two...
Big Daddy DeSantis deploys National Guard — hopefully the only troops he’ll ever lead | Opinion
As the nation turned its attention to President Biden’s new and, perhaps, game-changing immigration policy, a surprise mix of rules to deter unchecked entry, plus create pathways to immigrate legally, Big Daddy DeSantis stepped in with his own guns in Florida.
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: MSNBC’s Joy Reid says DeSantis likes only 'happy slaves'
This week’s Liberal Media Scream highlights the latest cable TV attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s war on woke policies in what is likely to become a regular media pattern as the top Republican rival of former President Donald Trump steps closer to a 2024 bid. The attack...
DeSantis Ignites Firestorms, Takes Biden to Court in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis' and President Joe Biden’s fight over immigration seems like it's only warming up. What started with bickering, legal arguments, and shipping asylum seekers around the country is now getting its epilogue in yet another court hearing.
Trump says DeSantis would've dropped out of Florida Governor’s race without his endorsement
Trump went on to claim he got DeSantis over Democrat Andrew Gillum, whom Trump called a “crackhead.”
White House Criticizes Governor DeSantis on How He is Handling Cuban Refugees
President Joe Biden is traveling to improve relations with Mexico and trying to solve the migrant crisis from the southern border. At the same time, the White House staff is criticizing the Florida governor on how he handles migrants after recent immigrants arrived in the state.
Florida Supreme Court Sides With DeSantis Against Planned Parenthood
The Florida Supreme Court has struck down the Emergency Motion to Stay the First District Court of Appeal’s Decision Pending Review by the plaintiff, Planned Parenthood. In the court ruling, the lone dissenting opinion came from Justice Jorge Labarga, who stated:
Ron DeSantis activates national guard after ‘alarming influx of migrants’ in Florida Keys
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order to activate the state’s national guard to respond to what his office called an “alarming influx” of migrants fleeing Cuba and other Caribbean nations.His order also directs state law enforcement agencies to support local governments responding to what Mr DeSantis called President Joe Biden’s “lawless immigration policies” that “continue unabated” and overburden resource-strapped municipalities.The order comes one day after the White House announced that migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua who cross the US-Mexico border with out legal permission will be immediately expelled, following a similar policy for Venezuelans.Mr DeSantis –...
More than 1,000 migrants apprehended in Florida since Jan. 6, FDEM says
The United States Coast Guard said the risks taken by migrants coming to the United States amid a current surge of arrivals are "unfathomable" to most American citizens.
