San Luis Obispo Tribune
FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps Rewards Leaked
FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps rewards have apparently been leaked by reputable community source FutSheriff. FutSheriff revealed that a Swaps reward system is returning with FIFA 23 Future Stars. Swaps is an engagement tool EA Sports includes in promotions throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. Players earn special tokens either through gameplay objectives, SBCs or packs to redeem for rewards. Future Stars will feature a Swaps program and FutSheriff has revealed what rewards will be available.
