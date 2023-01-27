Read full article on original website
Related
smartmeetings.com
Work Smart: Mental Health Checklist
Why prioritizing mental health should be at the top of your list. There’s no doubt about it; our work is stressful. We are under immense pressure to please our clients, maintain good relationships with our vendors and continue to foster collaboration with our colleagues. This balancing act leaves us overworked, overwhelmed and stressed out. It’s not just in our minds. According to a CareerCast study, the event planning industry is the fifth most stressful, and our industry has been on the “top 10 most stressful” list for the past 10 years. But it doesn’t need to be that way.
The Psychology of Decluttering — To Keep or Not to Keep. That is the Question.
Clutter is fundamentally a first world problem. We Americans particularly love our stuff, and so we accumulate it, sometimes to pathological proportions. In a 2014 LA Times article Organizing and Productivity Specialist, Regina Lark noted, “The average U.S. household has 300,000 things, from paper clips to ironing boards. U.S. children make up 3.7% of children on the planet but have 47% of all toys and children’s books” (Macvean, 2014).
Opinion: Why Intelligent Women Attract Narcissistic Men Despite Their Intelligence
Why does this happen despite the fact that intelligent women are often viewed as being more desirable than their less-intelligent counterparts?. Narcissists are often seen as the bad guys of the dating world. But what about intelligent women who choose to enter into relationships with these self-centered, arrogant personalities?
msn.com
Science Reveals the Exact Age When People are at Their Peak of Physical Attractiveness: Are You There Yet?
We have all heard the saying, "age is just a number," but could there be some truth to the idea that certain ages are associated with peak physical attractiveness? According to recent studies, the answer is yes. Scientists have pinpointed the age at which people are considered the most physically attractive, and the results may surprise you.
5 simple ways to be a better friend, according to Harvard experts who have studied relationships for decades
Dr. Robert Waldinger, director of the longest-running happiness study, shares his tips for fostering connection with others.
3 key signs that someone you love is egocentric and not just selfish, according to behavioral health specialists
Egocentrism is viewing other people's experiences from your own perspective — but it can be overcome with self-awareness.
Running to escape negative emotions can worsen your sense of well-being. Here’s how to reshape your relationship to exercise
Running is good for physical and mental health, but your intention for engaging in it matters.
How to Declutter When You’re Depressed
Are you feeling overwhelmed and unmotivated to clean up your home? If a messy house leaves you feeling anxious and depressed, then it’s time to give some much-needed attention to this area of your life. Let’s talk about how to declutter when you’re depressed.
psychologytoday.com
Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?
A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
womansday.com
A Guide to Understanding Your Seven Chakras and How to Activate Them
Chances are, you know all about the benefits of a balanced diet — but do you know about the benefits of balanced energy? If you've ever taken a yoga class or shopped for healing crystals, then you've likely heard about the seven chakras and the role they play in your body's energetic function. But if you're still not quite clear on the meaning of chakras or how chakras affect your physical and emotional well-being, then you've come to the right place. We've got the scoop on how these energy centers impact your mind and body, as well as tips on how to unblock your chakras and experience their full power.
SUNDAY ‘NOIRE: 13 Zen Hacks To Help You Prioritize Me Time In 2023
This easy self-care hacks are easy, achievable and perfect for the girlies who may have a busy work schedule.
thesimplicityhabit.com
Four Tips for Decluttering with Health Challenges
Inside: Use these tips for decluttering with health challenges to help you start making more progress. Have you been feeling overwhelmed by the state of your space? Are you sick and tired of being overwhelmed by uncontrolled clutter?. All you need to do is roll up your sleeves and get...
3 lessons about happiness learned from an 80-year Harvard study
What is the secret to living a happy life? Well, the longest-running study on human happiness has revealed the three key factors to maintaining a successful and fulfilled existence – and no, it doesn’t involve money.A new book, titled The Good Life, is based on an 80-year-long study conducted by the Harvard Study of Adult Development at Harvard Medical School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The study, which is now led by professors Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz, began in 1938 when researchers set out to learn what makes a life meaningful.In the 1930s, the study recruited 724 participants, some of...
Aspen Times
She Said He Said: Stress driving young mother to drink
My wife works from home as a part-time freelancer and takes care of our 16-month-old son. Almost every night when I get home from work, she cracks open a bottle of wine and manages to polish it off by the time we finish dinner. I’ve let her know that I think she’s drinking too much, and she says if I had days like hers with the kid and work, I’d be drinking that much too. She swears that she doesn’t drink during the day and I believe her, but our marriage has suffered greatly from a lack of intimacy since our son was born and increased tension when she’s drinking. We saw a couple’s therapist twice, but none of the tools they suggested are working. Any ideas?
What does a self-care practice look like?
Trouble sticking with those New Year's resolutions? Keep tabs on our Sunday series on making yourself your priority in 2023. Having previously defined what self-care is, what does a self-care practice look like? Each person is unique and their self-care practice is going to be different. It will encompass actions that are specific to the individual but all practices will share several characteristics. The practice of practice is about intentionally...
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Safety: What It Is and Why It’s Important
Emotional safety is a basic human need and an essential building block for all healthy human relationships. Emotional safety is the visceral feeling of being accepted and embraced for who you truly are and what you feel and need. Feeling chronically emotionally unsafe causes intense psychological distress—and, often, greater isolation...
Phys.org
Young chimpanzees and human teens share risk-taking behaviors
Adolescent chimpanzees share some of the same risk-taking behaviors as human teens, but they may be less impulsive than their human counterparts, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. The study gets at age-old nature/nurture questions about why adolescents take more risks: because of environment or because of biological predispositions?
KevinMD.com
The DNA of entrepreneurs: How your genes could determine your business success
Creating something new, taking calculated risks, and effectively allocating resources are all aspects of entrepreneurship. Both environmental and genetic variables play a role in this intricate process. This article will examine how a person’s propensity to become an entrepreneur is influenced by genetic and environmental factors that drive entrepreneurship.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents
Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
'I Don't Feel Well. Call 911.' This Entrepreneur Would Suffer From Crippling Anxiety Before She Used These 3 Strategies to Lead and Succeed.
In the wake of a panic attack-related hospital scare, this busy exec set to building a supportive business team and embracing mindfulness techniques to keep herself on track.
Comments / 0