The Last Of Us
Perhaps the most pivotal scene in the third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us takes place around an antique piano. Loner survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) had just reluctantly welcomed Frank (Murray Bartlett), an uninfected stranger, into his fortified Boston-area home for a shower and decadent meal of rabbit and Beaujolais. Afterward, Frank admitted he couldn’t stop staring at his host’s 1948 piano nearby and began rifling through sheet music for Beethoven’s “Für Elise” and Offenbach’s “Tales of Hoffmann” before landing on the winner. “This is you,” he told Bill before pulling out The Best of Linda Ronstadt and flipping through the pages to his “favorite” song: 1970’s “Long Long Time.”
Happy Valley Recreated This Moment From S1 In Its Penultimate Episode
The penultimate episode of the hit BBC One show Happy Valley certainly had viewers on the edge of their seats. Tommy is still on the run, and is planning to abduct Ryan and put his “unfinished business” with Catherine Cawood to rest. Throughout the episode, Ryan consistently puts himself in danger to the exasperation of viewers as he contends with what his dad is really like. Ann finally exposes Ryan to Tommy’s true character, telling him exactly what he did to her and his mum. Having realised how dangerous Tommy really is, the episode culminates in an exchange between Catherine and Ryan, which some viewers have noted is very similar to a sequence in Season 1.
Barney Walsh Has Been Linked With This Famous Miss World Winner
ITV’s father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh are back with their hilarious road adventure series. Season 5 of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad sees the pair travelling across Latin America as they take on even more daring challenges. Their dynamic is as entertaining as ever, and it looks set to continue in their latest adventure with Barney organising a sightseeing trip in a helicopter without a roof. Having spent so much time watching the duo, you may wonder whether Barney has a significant other waiting for him at home. So, who is Barney Walsh dating?
Twitter Is Burning As Phoebe Dynevor Reveals Daphne’s Shock Bridgerton Exit
After much speculation from fans, Phoebe Dynevor revealed that she won’t be returning to Bridgerton for Season 3. The actor, who brought Daphne Bridgerton to life, explained that she’d completed what was required of her. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc,” she told Variety. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?” Daphne does appear in other books within Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, often coming to her siblings’ aid to give them advice about their love life. But as Dynevor has previously explained, the show will “pass the baton” to each sibling and make them the main character.
Helena Bonham Carter Doesn't Think The Crown “Should Carry On"
Following the much-anticipated fifth chapter of Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown, fans are now likely looking forward to the show’s final ever season. As viewers will recall, the latest series followed the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II between 1991 and 1997, covering a particularly turbulent era in the British royal family’s history. However, former cast member Helena Bonham Carter has said The Crown should have already come to an end.
Wednesday Star Emma Myers Thinks A Wenclair Storyline Is “Possible” In Season 2
The fact that Wednesday is returning for a second season is no surprise to anyone — even if it took a while for Netflix to renew the chart-topping series. In The Addams Family spinoff, Jenna Ortega stars as the titular dour teen who moves to a town plagued by a murderer. Over the course of Season 1, she catches the monster and its master, saving her boarding school for outcasts. With the renewal announcement, Season 2 fan theories are already making the internet rounds, from the identity of the stalker introduced in the finale to the question of Wednesday’s romances.
We’ve Entered The Hot Boy Reader Era
Ah, February 2020. What a simpler time! The coronavirus pandemic had yet to shut down the United States, the name George Santos meant nothing to our collective consciousness, and the most famous Meghan was still Markle. In this relative Eden, it seemed vitally important Jacob Elordi had just been spotted drinking matcha lattes with Zendaya outside of the famed New York City book store the Strand. Fans were whipped into a frenzy: Were the Euphoria co-stars hooking up? Was this just guerrilla-style promo for the series? What did Tom Holland think? But even as the speculation over their relationship status reached a fever pitch, an even more pressing question rose to the fore: What book had Elordi purchased in the shop?
Here’s How Netflix Should Adapt Prince Harry’s Memoir Into A Movie
Just finished Spare, and wow! That was a good read. Or at least, a read. It’s a massive bestseller, of course, so I desperately want to get ahead of the game on pitching it to Hollywood. Prince Harry might not even have read Spare (he doesn’t love reading, and to be honest, this isn’t the book that’s going to change his mind), so it’s probably up to me to get the jump on this one. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already working with Netflix, and this movie should be right home among the streaming service’s hours and hours and hours and hours and hours of content of variable quality. Please consider the following treatment for the film adaptation:
The Traitors Is Officially Being Turned Into A Board Game
If you reckon that you would’ve slipped under the radar on telly’s most famous roundtable and strolled to victory on The Traitors, it’s *almost* time to prove it. Yes, there’s a new official board game on the way, based on the hit BBC reality show. After previously airing in the Netherlands, The Traitors came to the UK late in 2022, pitting 22 contestants against each other in a game of banishment and deception. Guided by their benevolent, tweed-clad host Claudia Winkleman, a large band of Faithfuls were tasked with sniffing out the handful of secretly-appointed Traitors among their ranks, and had to attempt to vote them all out during tense roundtable meetings.
Zach Addressed His “Boring Bachelor Energy” After His Group Date With Latto
During the Jan. 30 Bachelor episode, Zach Shallcross and his contestants embarked upon the first group date of the season, and it was delightfully chaotic. Zach enlisted the help of Grammy nominee Latto to bring out the inner bad bitch in every woman. The group date began with Zach strutting...
