After officials in Memphis, Tennessee, released video Friday evening showing five police officers severely beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, protestors gathered in downtown D.C. to speak out against police brutality and demand justice. Nichols died from his injuries earlier this month. Organizers from the mutual aid group Harriet’s Wildest Dreams led actions at 13th and K streets NW, speaking out against systemic racist violence and reading the names of individuals who’ve been killed by police in D.C.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO