news3lv.com
Driver in critical condition after single-vehicle crash, Henderson police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating a crash that left a driver in critical condition in the south valley. On Wednesday, Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched near Sun City Anthem Drive and Colvin Run Drive after reports of a single-vehicle crash. Investigators said a...
news3lv.com
Police on scene of barricade involving robbery suspect in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a barricade situation involving a robbery suspect in the northwest valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to an incident near Washington and Twin Lakes. SWAT is investigating the scene. Evacuations are taking place around the area. Avoid the area.
Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Downtown Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Jesus Navarrette, 23, was arrested at the scene and booked for open murder and outstanding warrants, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. after officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
Man attempting to urinate on Las Vegas Strip arrested for murder
Police officers running a records check on a man attempting to urinate on the Las Vegas Strip later learned he was wanted for murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
news3lv.com
Police seek missing man last seen in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding Collin Best. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Best was last seen on Jan. 28 near the 300 block of S. Casino Center Boulevard in downtown Las...
news3lv.com
Investigation underway after person shot in North Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is investigating a shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue. On Tuesday, at about 7:16 p.m., NLVPD received a report of a shooting near a shopping center in the 2600 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard. Responding...
news3lv.com
Driver dead, passenger injured after SUV crashes into light pole in Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and another was injured after an SUV crashed into a light pole and utility box in Summerlin Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported around 9:09 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard west of Hualapai Way, LVMPD said...
Family seeks answers after 24-year-old Las Vegas mother killed in hit-and-run crash
The family of Rakiyah Poole, 24, spoke out exclusively to 8 News Now days after the young mother was killed in the northeast Las Vegas Valley after a hit-and-run crash.
Ex-Las Vegas police officer sentenced to 1 year in prison for choking, whipping stepson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ex-Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer will spend one year behind bars for choking and beating his stepson in 2020, a judge ruled Tuesday. John Woodruff, 32, was sentenced on two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment. He received a suspended sentence of 28 to 72 months behind bars and […]
news3lv.com
Henderson Police make 459 stops in distracted drivers campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police announced the results of its latest Joining Forces Program. The City of Henderson Police Department launched its first initiative targeting distracted drivers from January 13 - January 31. Traffic officers made 459 stops and issued 259 speeding citations, 73 distracted driving citations, five...
31-year-old man arrested for distributing 'large amounts of meth' in Las Vegas
A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his leadership role in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine to Nevada.
Woman accused of killing mother returns to Las Vegas to face murder charge
A woman accused of killing her mother, after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested, arrived back in Las Vegas over the weekend to face the murder charge filed against her, records showed.
news3lv.com
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
Driver who killed 9 going 103 mph in Las Vegas-area crash was repeatedly stopped for speeding; on paper, he was a bad parker
The man who police said caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself, had a history of speeding -- but those violations failed to show up on his driving record because they resulted in lesser parking citations and fines.
news3lv.com
Trial date for ex-Clark County official accused of killing journalist pushed to November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The trial date for Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas journalist, has been pushed to the fall. Court records indicate the originally scheduled start date of April 17 was vacated after a status check hearing Wednesday.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police remember fallen officer on 28th anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is paying tribute to one of its fallen officers. On Monday, they honored the legacy of Officer Raul Paul Elizondo, who tragically lost his life 28 years ago after a suspect he was investigating grabbed his gun and fatally shot him.
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 teenager injured, 1 juvenile arrested
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured near Cheyenne High School.
State Police investigating fatal rollover crash on U.S. 95 near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Police are trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash early Sunday on U.S. 95 about 15 miles north of Searchlight. Highway Patrol troopers responded to a vehicle rollover near mile marker 34 on U.S. 95 shortly after 5 a.m., where a man driving a black Nissan sedan was […]
