Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Valentine's Gift: Chocolate SoufflesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns Game Day Preview
The Phoenix Suns are the only other team from the 2020-21 NBA season that has suffered a fall from grace similar to the Atlanta Hawks. While Phoenix's off-court issues are incomparable to anything Atlanta has dealt with, both teams have sunk from contention. Tonight's nationally-televised matchup between Phoenix and Atlanta...
Clayton News Daily
Another Nikola Jokic triple-double leads Nuggets over Pelicans
Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists for his NBA-leading 16th triple-double, while Jamal Murray poured in 32 points as the host Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon scored 15 points apiece and Michael Porter Jr. added...
Clayton News Daily
Suns, now on winning path, welcome Hawks
The Phoenix Suns have rediscovered their form after a stretch in which they lost 12 of 14 games. The now-hot Suns will attempt to win for the seventh time in eight games when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Phoenix has been without star guard Devin Booker for...
Clayton News Daily
Clippers take advantage of turnovers to rally past Bulls
Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and Paul George notched a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a 108-103 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Los Angeles capitalized on 20 Chicago turnovers to improve to 2-1 on a...
Clayton News Daily
Eyeing elusive .500 mark, Thunder meet Rockets
A stretch of six wins in seven games, sullied only by a one-point road loss to the Miami Heat three weeks ago, had lifted the Oklahoma City Thunder back to the brink of .500 for the first time in almost three months on Monday. However, the Thunder suffered a sixth...
Clayton News Daily
Bucks build big edge, hold off Hornets for fifth straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks survived a turbulent fourth quarter to record their fifth consecutive victory, beating the visiting Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday. Milwaukee went nearly seven minutes between made field goals in the fourth period, and Charlotte steadily whittled down...
Clayton News Daily
Wizards-Pistons game postponed
Wednesday's game between the Washington Wizards and host Detroit has been postponed after the Pistons experienced travel issues following their game in Dallas. The Pistons were scheduled to fly back to Detroit on Tuesday, one day after their 111-105 setback to the Mavericks. A severe winter storm and logistical issues involving the plane forced the team to sit idle for several hours, per multiple reports.
Clayton News Daily
Courtney Vandersloot announces she is leaving Sky
Courtney Vandersloot will not return to the Chicago Sky, the free agent guard announced Tuesday on social media. Vandersloot, who will turn 34 on Feb. 8, was a four-time All-Star in 12 seasons with the Sky. She was part of Chicago's WNBA championship squad in 2021. The Sky selected Vandersloot...
Clayton News Daily
Mystics sign G Brittney Sykes to 3-year deal
Guard Brittney Sykes signed a three-year contract with the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Mystics. "Brittney was a main target for us in free agency. She brings a skill set to our backcourt that perfectly complements our other perimeter players," Mystics general manager Mike Thibault said. "Her speed in transition, ability to get to the basket or find open teammates, will allow us to accelerate our offensive pace and flow.
Comments / 0