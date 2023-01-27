Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 1/28/23
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #2 Cousin Andrew – Aqueduct R2 (12:40 PM EST) Cousin Andrew must have a good chance on today’s terms and has leading claims as he drops in grade in this $25k claimer. Turnsandconditions also makes appeal on stable debut and may prove the main danger amongst most the rest. Top of The Mint is another demands a closer look. Bet Now at FanDuel.
CBS Sports
Pegasus World Cup 2023 predictions, odds: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta
The 2023 Pegasus World Cup runs on Saturday and already established itself as one of the top events on the horse racing calendar. The Pegasus World Cup 2023 is co-headlined by a dirt race and turf race, which was introduced in 2019. The more traditional dirt race features a number of 2023 Pegasus World Cup horses that were household names during the Triple Crown season, led most notably by Cyberknife, who will call it a career after his final entry this weekend. Cyberknife enters as the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup odds and will run against familiar foes like Simplification (9-2), Skippylongstocking (5-1), and White Abarrio (10-1). With so much to consider while making your 2023 Pegasus World Cup picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
Art Collector wins Pegasus; Arabian Knight shows Kentucky Derby quality
Art Collector won the $3 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park and Golden Sixty brushed aside his two main rivals to win again in Hong Kong, but otherwise, it was a good weekend to be Bob Baffert or Mike Maker.
Sports Business Journal
Churchill Downs adds to premium experience with First Turn Club
When a fan walks into a premium seating area at Churchill Downs and is handed a mint julep and a handful of M&M’s, it’s immediately clear they’re about to have an unusual live sports experience. Churchill Downs, annual host of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, has long cultivated premium experiences — even moving to all-inclusive food and drinks for premium tickets in 2022 — and is now adding newly built or renovated spaces that match the lofty expectations.
River Radamus and Kyle Negomir score World Cup points, enjoy time on sunny Tofane track in Cortina
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — River Radamus and Kyle Negomir relished their opportunities to be part of a men’s World Cup field racing on the classic Olympia delle Tofane women’s course for the first time in 33 years. Both scored in the points in super-G’s, contested on...
Sporting News
Rolex 24 at Daytona live results, standings, highlights from 2023 race
Racing season is here, with Daytona International Speedway hosting the annual Rolex 24. The competition is a brutal slog, full of twists, turns and plenty of challenges. Twenty-four hours of continuous driving is never easy: just ask truck drivers. IndyCar icon Helio Castroneves was hoping to become the first driver...
CW Live: Nairo Quintana to ride Colombian National Championships; State goes carbon; Tom Pidcock's 2023 road programme; British Cycling announce squad for upcoming UEC European Track Championships; Are Giant about to launch the 2023 Revolt X gravel bike?
All the need to know news in cycling this Monday
Marius Mayrhofer pulls off surprise win at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
DSM rider breaks down with emotion after he crosses the finish line
Ethan Vernon sprints to victory in final leg of the Challenge Mallorca
Brit sees off challenge from Biniam Girmay
'We can make it work' - Cees Bol on the 'unique goal' of getting Mark Cavendish to 35 Tour de France wins
The Dutch sprinter will mix leadout duties with aiming for his own results at Astana-Qazaqstan
conceptcarz.com
Maserati MSG Racing battles to top 10 in Diriyah Race Two
Maserati MSG Racing scores first points of Season 9 in Riyadh. Maserati MSG Racing fought to the top 10 in the second leg of the 2023 Diriyah E-Prix, with Edoardo Mortara finishing ninth at the Riyadh Street Circuit. One day on from a challenging opening race at the UNESCO World...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic prize money payout is from the $9 million purse, with 80 professional players who complete four rounds at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of the Hero...
