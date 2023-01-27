ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 1/28/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #2 Cousin Andrew – Aqueduct R2 (12:40 PM EST) Cousin Andrew must have a good chance on today’s terms and has leading claims as he drops in grade in this $25k claimer. Turnsandconditions also makes appeal on stable debut and may prove the main danger amongst most the rest. Top of The Mint is another demands a closer look. Bet Now at FanDuel.
Pegasus World Cup 2023 predictions, odds: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta

The 2023 Pegasus World Cup runs on Saturday and already established itself as one of the top events on the horse racing calendar. The Pegasus World Cup 2023 is co-headlined by a dirt race and turf race, which was introduced in 2019. The more traditional dirt race features a number of 2023 Pegasus World Cup horses that were household names during the Triple Crown season, led most notably by Cyberknife, who will call it a career after his final entry this weekend. Cyberknife enters as the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup odds and will run against familiar foes like Simplification (9-2), Skippylongstocking (5-1), and White Abarrio (10-1). With so much to consider while making your 2023 Pegasus World Cup picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
Churchill Downs adds to premium experience with First Turn Club

When a fan walks into a premium seating area at Churchill Downs and is handed a mint julep and a handful of M&M’s, it’s immediately clear they’re about to have an unusual live sports experience. Churchill Downs, annual host of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, has long cultivated premium experiences — even moving to all-inclusive food and drinks for premium tickets in 2022 — and is now adding newly built or renovated spaces that match the lofty expectations.
Rolex 24 at Daytona live results, standings, highlights from 2023 race

Racing season is here, with Daytona International Speedway hosting the annual Rolex 24. The competition is a brutal slog, full of twists, turns and plenty of challenges. Twenty-four hours of continuous driving is never easy: just ask truck drivers. IndyCar icon Helio Castroneves was hoping to become the first driver...
Maserati MSG Racing battles to top 10 in Diriyah Race Two

Maserati MSG Racing scores first points of Season 9 in Riyadh. Maserati MSG Racing fought to the top 10 in the second leg of the 2023 Diriyah E-Prix, with Edoardo Mortara finishing ninth at the Riyadh Street Circuit. One day on from a challenging opening race at the UNESCO World...
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic prize money payout is from the $9 million purse, with 80 professional players who complete four rounds at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of the Hero...

