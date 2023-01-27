Read full article on original website
suunews.net
Flippin’ Birds top Broncos, stay No. 1 in MRGC
In a conference matchup between Southern Utah University and Boise State University on Jan. 27, SUU came out on top, 196.275-195.700. Southern Utah remains at the top of the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference standings, and Boise State stays at the bottom. Vault. Kayla Pardue put up the top score for...
suunews.net
SUU women’s basketball makes it 8-0 in WAC play
The Southern Utah University Thunderbirds continued Western Athletic Conference play with a 63-60 win on the road against the Grand Canyon University Antelopes on Wednesday, Jan. 25. In their following game, SUU won 55-48 at home on Saturday, Jan. 28, against the Tarleton State University Texans. Versus Grand Canyon. Southern...
bronconationnews.com
Broncos fall to Southern Utah in first home meet of the season
Despite earning their highest score of the season, the Broncos were unable to pull out the victory against undefeated Southern Utah Friday night at ExtraMile Arena. In a meet that went back and forth in scoring, Boise State fell to the Thunderbirds by a slim 196.275 to 195.700 – a difference of just .575.
suunews.net
‘The Lowdown’ helps students to find housing at colleges across Utah
Students at Southern Utah University can use a website called The Lowdown to find housing reviews, leave reviews of their own, post contracts they wish to sell and browse current contract listings. The idea for the site originated from a group of BYU alumni that has been developing the concept...
suindependent.com
What Will Our Air Future Be?
Anyone who’s witnessed what happens with growth knows that poor air quality can be a result. Just look at Utah’s Wasatch Front. It’s apparent that growth has had a dramatic and dismal effect on that area’s air quality. Some may argue that it’s better than in the past when coal was burned and thick soot was everywhere, but the problem now is more insidious. PM2.5, a main source of pollution from vehicle emissions and wood burning, is generally not visible to the naked eye. But when the Wasatch Front experiences its winter inversions, it is visible—very visible. When inversions are not present, people convince themselves there is no problem and go blithely along their merry way, exposing themselves and their loved ones to health problems.
sunnewsdaily.com
Dixie’s Got Talent 2023: And the winner is…
Dixie’s Got Talent announces its winners and runners-up for the 13th consecutive year. The adult winner is Kivrin Glassco, a freshman general studies major from Woods Cross. The adult runner-up is Locklin Hammett, a sophomore communication studies major from St. George. The youth winner is Bryce Christiansen from St....
suunews.net
SUU dance student showcases her work with “Divine”
Southern Utah University student Addison Cox will present her performance “Divine” on January 28 in the Hunter Conference Center’s Great Hall at 7:15 p.m. Due to the immersive nature of the event, the doors will close at 7:30 p.m. to not interfere with the flow of performance. There is also limited seating, so those who want to see the performance should arrive early in order to secure a spot. Tickets will only be available to purchase at the door and are not free to students.
890kdxu.com
