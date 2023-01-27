Anyone who’s witnessed what happens with growth knows that poor air quality can be a result. Just look at Utah’s Wasatch Front. It’s apparent that growth has had a dramatic and dismal effect on that area’s air quality. Some may argue that it’s better than in the past when coal was burned and thick soot was everywhere, but the problem now is more insidious. PM2.5, a main source of pollution from vehicle emissions and wood burning, is generally not visible to the naked eye. But when the Wasatch Front experiences its winter inversions, it is visible—very visible. When inversions are not present, people convince themselves there is no problem and go blithely along their merry way, exposing themselves and their loved ones to health problems.

