ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2UrbanGirls

Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Disneyland Resort is throwing a huge party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Walt Disney Company. “We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth,” said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. “For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year.”
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

WATCH: A sneak peek of Disney's new 'World of Color - One' show

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disney's new "World of Color - One" nighttime spectacular show makes its grand debut at Disney California Adventure Park on Friday, Jan. 27 during the Disney100 anniversary celebration at Disneyland Resort. "This nighttime spectacular by Disney Live Entertainment tells the powerful story of how a single action...
ANAHEIM, CA
dailytitan.com

Vietnamese community celebrates Lunar New Year in Costa Mesa

The Union of Vietnamese Student Associations participated in the 41st annual Vietnamese New Year celebration in Costa Mesa from Friday to Sunday last week. The Tết Festival, held at the Orange County Fair and Event Center, is the largest student-run Vietnamese New Year celebration in the nation. This is the tenth year that the event was hosted at the fairgrounds.
COSTA MESA, CA
Eater

LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka

Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic

Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
LONG BEACH, CA
mediafeed.org

Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price

A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy