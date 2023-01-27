Read full article on original website
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company
ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Disneyland Resort is throwing a huge party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Walt Disney Company. “We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth,” said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. “For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year.”
Silicon Valley
Disneyland kicks off yearlong ‘Disney100 ‘ celebration with new ride and 2 nighttime shows
Disneyland is gearing up for a yearlong party celebrating 100 yeas of Disney animation with a new nighttime spectacular, fireworks show and dark ride dedicated to the Mouse that started it all. The Disney100 celebration officially kicks off on Friday, Jan. 27 at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The Anaheim...
foxla.com
WATCH: A sneak peek of Disney's new 'World of Color - One' show
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disney's new "World of Color - One" nighttime spectacular show makes its grand debut at Disney California Adventure Park on Friday, Jan. 27 during the Disney100 anniversary celebration at Disneyland Resort. "This nighttime spectacular by Disney Live Entertainment tells the powerful story of how a single action...
newportbeachindy.com
Chef’s Table Charity Gala on March 12 to Feature 40 Top Chefs and Restaurants Including Three from Newport Beach
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, will host their 10th Annual Chef’s Table culinary gala on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. More than three dozen acclaimed chefs from local restaurants are participating in this...
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
dailytitan.com
Vietnamese community celebrates Lunar New Year in Costa Mesa
The Union of Vietnamese Student Associations participated in the 41st annual Vietnamese New Year celebration in Costa Mesa from Friday to Sunday last week. The Tết Festival, held at the Orange County Fair and Event Center, is the largest student-run Vietnamese New Year celebration in the nation. This is the tenth year that the event was hosted at the fairgrounds.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
Fogo De Chao Coming to Bella Terra
The go to chain for all you can eat Brazilian steak, Fogo de Chao debut in America in 1997
Eater
LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka
Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
Que Vida Tacos Coming to Costa Mesa
This will be the second outpost for the concept, with the original going strong in Huntington Beach
Cheech Marin is father of the bride to J.Lo in ‘Shotgun Wedding’
It’s a big week for actor Cheech Marin. Not only does he have a new movie with a star-studded cast, but his museum received a big honor. The Cheech Center for Chicano Art and Culture of the Riverside Art Museum received the Riverside Hero Award. “It’s good to be acknowledged for the participation and the […]
Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach
One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.
Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month
Crystal Early and Natalie Mumford have spent the past five years building community in the East Village Arts District through their shop, 3 Women. Now, it's coming to an end. The post Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
What makes Mount Baldy so dangerous?
After two fatalities and the disappearance of a British actor, we ask what makes Mount Baldy so dangerous, and look into why there are so many rescues on the mountain
foxla.com
'Life is fragile': Brandon Tsay honored in Alhambra, reflects on heroism during shooting
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - Alhambra celebrated the Lunar New Year on Sunday, with its 29th Annual Lunar New Year Festival. The celebration was expected to bring out 20,000-30,000 visitors, but one stood apart from the crowd. Brandon Tsay. Tsay was the guest of honor at the celebration in Alhambra Sunday. As...
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
Luscious Dumplings Coming to Anaheim
Luscious Dumplings is already a major hit in Monrovia
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
mediafeed.org
Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price
A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
