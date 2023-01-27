the more I read this article, I first am brought to tears. I was told only the good die young, and it's for sure in this case. he robbed 5 young adults of a bright and giving futures. my god, how he could be so flipped about his causing this , I'm shook. deepest sympathies to all the families and friends of these bright souls that were taken and the lady who was burned alive. I sure hope she can recover and not suffer too much lasting effects from this piece of crap person. I sure am going to follow this article and he better rot in jail. I'm from Wyoming. how dare he do this
throw the book at home. this creep had ABSOLUTELY NO BUSINESS DRIVING. And now look at all the sorrow he caused, and his response to you shouldn't have been driving was" lesson to be learned" I hope he learns his lesson. throw the f*** n book at him.
